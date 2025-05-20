Prima Theatre Launches 80S BY REQUEST: LIVE!Â A Crowd-Curated Concert Experience

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Prima Theatre will present 80s by Request: LIVE!, an original concert event where the audience helps shape the setlist each night. Running June 13â€“29, 2025, at Primaâ€™s Lancaster venue, the production blends elements of a live jukebox with a nightclub setting, featuring music from artists such as Madonna, Journey, Whitney Houston, and Michael Jackson.

Each performance offers a different experience, with the audience selecting songs from a curated list of 1980s hits.

The cast includes:

Jay Poff, recently seen in Primaâ€™s Illumination, known for his experience in rock-influenced stage roles.

Jaden Dominique, returning after an Off-Broadway production and previous performances with Prima.

Lizzie Plakans, who returns following her appearance in Girl Group Greats, bringing experience from international modeling and live performance.

The show features live music and aims to capture the sound and feel of the 1980s through a contemporary lens.

Performances will be held at Prima Theatre, 941 Wheatland Avenue, Lancaster, PA. Tickets are available at primatheatre.org.

