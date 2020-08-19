Powerhouse Performers Take The Stage In Lancaster Drive In Concert And Parade

A live band takes the stage. That alone sounds like a bit of nostalgia for a pre-COVID era.

That alone sounds like a bit of nostalgia for a pre-COVID era.

However, it's just the start for Brave & Beautiful. With a baby grand piano, professional audio amplification, and stage lighting, an oversized flatbed truck will become the platform to feature powerhouse talent including:

Madison Paige Buck was most recently seen as Emma in Prima's production of Jekyll & Hyde. She has been a featured vocalist at American Music Theatre and aboard Holland America Cruise Line. Favorite regional theatre credits include Cosette in Les Miserables (Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre), and Polly Baker in Crazy For You (Candlelight Theatre).

Randy Jeter recently starred in the title role of Prima's production of Jekyll & Hyde. He also played Father in Children of Eden with Prima. Mr. Jeter has been frequently seen on the stage at American Music Theatre and Fulton Theatre. International Tours- The Phantom of the Opera (ensemble), Favorite regional credits include Ragtime (Coalhouse), The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Frederic), Guys and Dolls (Nicely-Nicely), Sister Act (Eddie Souther), and Smokey Joe's Cafe (Adrian).

Nicole Stacie stole the stage in Prima's Motown Legends as well as the Flight Captain in Calling All Kates. Other theatre credits include Mother Emmanuel (Off-Broadway), Cinderella: A Musical Panto (People's Light), and The Wiz (Theatre In The X). Host for the Drive In is Thaddeus Lee, a vivacious and compelling communicator who hails from San Francisco, now calling Lancaster home as Comcast's Regional Vice President of Project Management and Customer Experience, as well as serving on Children Deserve A Chance's Board of Directors.

DRIVE IN September 12 and 19, 7pm Put the top down, bring lawn chairs, or do some classy tailgating. Experience a live drive-in performance with jaw-dropping singers and a full band. Join Prima behind Clipper Stadium in the Liberty Place parking lot for this unique outdoor experience of BRAVE & BEAUTIFUL. Food and beverage will be available for purchase. A flyover rendering of the Drive In experience can be seen at primatheatre.org/brave.

PARADE

Sept 11, 12, 18, and 19

Be the rockstar of your neighborhood or workplace by bringing live music and theatrics to your street with a Parade Pass. This is a great way to show appreciation to your employees for their resilience in this unparalleled time. Make your location one of only twenty exclusively scheduled visits of the Prima Parade. Parade performances feature 20 minutes of music from BRAVE & BEAUTIFUL.

Details on these events can be found at primatheatre.org/brave.

