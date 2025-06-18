Photos: GREASE Begins This Week At Millbrook Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grease, the world's most beloved rock 'n' roll musical, runs June 20 through July 3 on the Ryan Main Stage at Millbrook Playhouse. Check out photos of the cast.

Join the Greasers and Pink Ladies for a ride through the halls of Rydell High as Danny Zuko and Sandy Dumbrowski rekindle their summer fling amid teen rivalries, pep rallies, and sock hops. With iconic hits like "Summer Nights," "Greased Lightnin'," and "You're the One That I Want," this production promises toe-tapping tunes, big laughs, and a healthy dose of nostalgia for all generations.

This production is directed and choreographed by Jessica Bostock, with musical direction by Jeremy Gussin. The cast features Shantel Hill as Miss Lynch, Ceci Salome as Patty Simcox, Adam Fox as Eugene Florczyk, Kaidyn Rogers as Jan, Zayna Darres as Marty, Kali Haines as Betty Rizzo, Ren Cementina as Doody, John Murphy as Roger and Teen Angel, Adam Forward as Kenickie, Dylan Henderson as Sonny Latierri, Veronica Vale as Frenchy, Jay'na Johnson as Sandy Dumbrowski, Jackson Manning as Danny Zuko, and Nolan McGrath as Vince Fontaine/Ensemble, Kat Farrall as Cha-Cha/Ensemble. Ensemble members and understudies include Maia Crowell, Elaina Packer, Thomas Geyer, and Connor Kleckner.



The talented creative team bringing this production to life includes Cade M. Sikora as Set Designer and Technical Director, Carson Hambuchen as Scenic Associate, Megan Wilison as Production Stage Manager, V.C. Deener as Props Designer and Assistant Stage Manager, Jack Nedrow as Sound Designer, Brenden Rowan as Lighting Designer and David Leidholdt and Ericka Conklin, Co-Costume Designers.

Photo Credit: David Leidholdt



Kali Haines, and Adam Forward

Jackson Manning, Jay'na Johnson

Jackson Manning, Jay'na Johnson, Kali Haines, and Adam Forward

Jackson Manning, Jay'na Johnson, Kali Haines, and Adam Forward

