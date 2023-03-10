Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE at EPAC

HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE is playing now through March 18 only at EPAC.

Mar. 10, 2023  

Paula Vogel's masterpiece, HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE, is playing now through March 18 only at EPAC.

Get a first look at photos below!

Following the story of a woman's coming of age through the 60's and 70's, we see how turbulent and complex family dynamics can shape a person's past, present, and future, while also providing an avenue for self-discovery and acceptance. This groundbreaking play also proves to find compassion and humor in the places you'd least expect, and will be a dynamic night of theatre in EPAC's intimate venue.

Tickets are available now at epactheatre.org, or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1!

Photo credit: Sheri Niven Photography

Photos: First Look at HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE at EPAC
xx

Photos: First Look at HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE at EPAC
Kristie Ohlinger, Nick Smith

Photos: First Look at HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE at EPAC
Kristie Ohlinger, Nick Smith

Photos: First Look at HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE at EPAC
Allison Weaver

Photos: First Look at HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE at EPAC
Jimmy Damore

Photos: First Look at HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE at EPAC
Nick Smith, Kristie Ohlinger

Photos: First Look at HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE at EPAC
Rachel Faust




Open Stage Announces First Annual The Good At Heart Festival Photo
Open Stage Announces First Annual The Good At Heart Festival
Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present its first annual The Good at Heart Festival from March 14-19. The six-day festival will feature performances and presentations centered on social and racial justice that ask thought-provoking questions and inspire meaningful community conversations.
Classic Play ALL MY SONS Will Open at Yorks Belmont Theatre Photo
Classic Play ALL MY SONS Will Open at York's Belmont Theatre
The Belmont Theatre will present the classic, award winning play All My Sons by Arthur Miller March 24, 25, 26, 30, 31, April 1 and 2. Friday and Saturday show start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m. 
Cumberland Valley School Of Music To Host Jana Jae Concert & Workshops Photo
Cumberland Valley School Of Music To Host Jana Jae Concert & Workshops
Jana Jae, “The First Lady of Country Fiddle” will hold a concert as well as workshops and individual lessons in Thomson Hall Alumnae Chapel on the campus of Wilson College on March 25, 2023.
Bucks Live! Presents ME, MYSELF & BARBRA An Evening of a Lifetime in the Making, Featu Photo
Bucks Live! Presents ME, MYSELF & BARBRA An Evening of a Lifetime in the Making, Featuring the Music of Barbra Streisand
On Friday, March 17th, The ZLOCK Performing Arts Center (ZPAC) proudly pulls back the curtain for Me, Myself & Barbra, an original touring concert uniquely celebrating the music and life of Barbra Streisand and features performer, writer, and producer Jenna Pastuszek.  

More Hot Stories For You


Open Stage Announces First Annual The Good At Heart FestivalOpen Stage Announces First Annual The Good At Heart Festival
March 10, 2023

Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, will present its first annual The Good at Heart Festival from March 14-19. The six-day festival will feature performances and presentations centered on social and racial justice that ask thought-provoking questions and inspire meaningful community conversations.
Classic Play ALL MY SONS Will Open at York's Belmont TheatreClassic Play ALL MY SONS Will Open at York's Belmont Theatre
March 9, 2023

The Belmont Theatre will present the classic, award winning play All My Sons by Arthur Miller March 24, 25, 26, 30, 31, April 1 and 2. Friday and Saturday show start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m. 
Cumberland Valley School Of Music To Host Jana Jae Concert & WorkshopsCumberland Valley School Of Music To Host Jana Jae Concert & Workshops
March 8, 2023

Jana Jae, “The First Lady of Country Fiddle” will hold a concert as well as workshops and individual lessons in Thomson Hall Alumnae Chapel on the campus of Wilson College on March 25, 2023.
Bucks Live! Presents ME, MYSELF & BARBRA An Evening of a Lifetime in the Making, Featuring the Music of Barbra StreisandBucks Live! Presents ME, MYSELF & BARBRA An Evening of a Lifetime in the Making, Featuring the Music of Barbra Streisand
March 8, 2023

On Friday, March 17th, The ZLOCK Performing Arts Center (ZPAC) proudly pulls back the curtain for Me, Myself & Barbra, an original touring concert uniquely celebrating the music and life of Barbra Streisand and features performer, writer, and producer Jenna Pastuszek.  
MATILDA THE MUSICAL Comes to Emmaus Next MonthMATILDA THE MUSICAL Comes to Emmaus Next Month
March 8, 2023

 Star of the Day’s 2023 Season Opener is all about kids becoming superheroes. Based on the popular children’s book, Matilda by Roald Dahl, is zany fun.
share