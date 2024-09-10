Photos: First Look At GOLDEN ERA At Prima Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See exclusive photos of the 1920s to 1950s with Prima Theatre’s upcoming production, “Golden Era.”

Running from September 20 to October 6, this original theatrical concert offers an unforgettable evening of vintage Hollywood glamour, transporting audiences to the opulent world of the Gatsby age.

At “Golden Era,” you'll savor the sophisticated ambiance of a lavish club setting, complete with classic cocktails from Prima’s in-theater bar. The evening will be filled with electrifying performances of swing, jazz, and crooner music, celebrating the timeless tunes of legends like Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and Duke Ellington. Whether you’re a jazz aficionado, a history and culture enthusiast, or simply looking for a night of upscale entertainment, “Golden Era” is an experience not to be missed.

Returning to the Prima stage are vocalists Arielle Green-Hall, Joshua William Green, and Erin Mary Lynch, joined by New York City-based performer Sarah Isola, making her Lancaster debut. Accompanied by a dynamic six-piece band, these talented singers will bring the era’s music to life, capturing the elegance and energy of a bygone time.

Prima Theatre’s stage will be transformed into a Gatsby-era venue, offering a visually stunning and immersive experience. From the glitz and charm of the set design to the smooth tunes of big bands and crooners, “Golden Era” promises a captivating evening that will transport you back in time. [See the enclosed set rendering for a preview of the enchanting atmosphere.]

“Prima is offering nearly doubled the number of performance dates this season, starting with ‘Golden Era,’” said Mitch Nugent, Founding Executive Producer. “With more matinees and evening performances, there’s never been a better time to experience Prima.”

Located just a few blocks from Franklin & Marshall College, Prima Theatre offers free parking and comfortable seating for all patrons. Tickets for “Golden Era” start at $48 and can be purchased at primatheatre.org or by calling the box office at 717-327-5124. Season subscriptions are also available, offering over $80 in savings.



