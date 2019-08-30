Palmyra Area High School To Produce AMELIE: SCHOOL EDITION

Palmyra Area High School's Musical Program is currently in the final weeks of rehearsals for its upcoming pilot production of Amélie: High School Edition to be presented Sat., Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. and Sun., Sept. 15 at 2 p.m. on the stage of the Palmyra Middle School. Palmyra is partnering with the creators of the 2017 Broadway musical and Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company, on a special pilot production. The musical has been adapted for high school performers, and Palmyra will present the show prior to its general release. The pilot process allows Samuel French to fine-tune the script, music, and materials.

"This has been an incredible experience for our students and the Palmyra School District," says Jasmine Bucher, musical director and 2018 Tony Award Honorable Mention for Excellence in Theatre Education. "The students have provided input on content changes, key alterations, and orchestration needs. This type of access to the creative process is a rare experience and has been an integral part of their theatre education."

The Palmyra Area High School Musical Program has been honored with a number of accolades over the last several years. Since 2011, the school has accumulated 33 nominations, 8 honorable mentions, and 4 individual student wins at the Hershey Theatre Apollo Awards, the region's high school musical theatre awards program. Recently, the program received its third consecutive nomination for Outstanding Musical.

"Our musical program continues to grow, now capturing approximately 10% of the high school student body," says Scott Richardson, principal. "With the growth in numbers continues a growth in sophistication and focus on theatre education."

In addition to the mid-September performances, the school will be performing Amélie: High School Edition as part of two additional events. On Sept. 28 at 11 a.m., the students will perform the show with the assistance of a sign-language interpreter for Palmyra's Great Give, a community day of giving. The theatre company has also been invited to perform Amélie: High School Edition during the Pennsylvania State Thespian Festival in January of 2020 where they will be performing on the mainstage at the York Strand Theater. This is an invitation shared by only five other PA schools. The Educational Theatre Association, founded in 1929, is the professional association for theatre education. EdTA is a national nonprofit organization with approximately 135,000 student and professional members. EdTA honors student achievement in theatre, and the Palmyra High School Thespian Troupe was chartered in 2017.

"We are so proud of the accomplishments of our musical theatre program," says Bernie Kepler, superintendent. "It is an honor to be included in a project like this and to travel for stage competition. We can't wait to cheer them on."



