PLAYSTATION | THE CONCERT Comes to the Hershey Theatre

Sony Interactive Entertainment, GEA Live and RoadCo Entertainment announced that PlayStation The Concert will come to Hershey Theatre on Sunday, March 22, at 6 p.m. This groundbreaking live music event brings the most iconic gaming soundtracks to life, live on stage.

The thrilling production combines the breathtaking music and visuals from nine legendary video game titles into one unforgettable experience. PlayStation The Concert transports fans into the epic worlds of games that have not only captivated its players, but are celebrated for their breathtaking and immersive soundtracks, including “God of War,” “The Last of Us,” “Ghost of Tsushima,” “Horizon,” “Astro Bot,” “Journey,” “Helldivers 2,” “Bloodborne” and “Uncharted.”

At the heart of the concert is a troupe of 15 world-class virtuoso soloists, each delivering artistic precision and show-stopping performances that blend classical mastery with contemporary flair. The legendary scores from composers like Gustavo Santaolalla (The Last of Us), Joris De Man (Horizon), Ilan Eshkeri (Ghost of Tsushima) and Bear McCreary (God of War) will reach new heights, offering fans a deeply immersive live concert experience.

