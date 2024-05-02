Open Stage Reveals New Season With Theme 'Journeying Beyond'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Open Stage, a theatre company in downtown Harrisburg, has announced its 39th season of productions with the theme "Journeying Beyond." Featuring a lineup of shows that transcend boundaries and spark the imagination, the season includes classic plays, new works, musicals, holiday shows and special events. Tickets will go on sale later this summer.

“We are thrilled to present productions that dare to go beyond the familiar to embrace the unknown,” said Open Stage's Producing Artistic Director Stuart Landon. “From heartwarming tales of self-discovery to epic adventures, each production promises to transport you to new and exciting worlds. Season 39 is all about discovery and transformation, and we believe that our audiences will be inspired by the stories we have to tell.”

The season kicks off in late July with a staged reading of the uproarious satire POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive, that will take audiences on a wild ride through the chaos of the White House.

In September, the concert Go Your Own Way: A Celebration of Fleetwood Mac, will serve as a mesmerizing tribute to the iconic band's timeless hits and enduring legacy.

The season continues in October with the darkly humorous and profoundly moving musical, Ride the Cyclone. Part comedy, part tragedy, this twisted musical journey through the afterlife's dilapidated carnival promises to be an exhilarating exploration of the human experience.

In 2025, the cult-favorite Hedwig and the Angry Inch will make its electrifying return to Open Stage. The groundbreaking rock musical follows the story of a genderqueer singer as she recounts her failed romantic and musical endeavors. Opening on Open Stage's Capital Blue Cross Main Stage in February 2025, this genre-bending sensation defies theatrical norms.

The next main stage performance is I'm Proud of You, a heartfelt tribute to the enduring friendship between journalist Tim Madigan and Fred Rogers. The moving story is based on Madigan's book, I'm Proud of You: My Friendship with Fred Rogers, and will be part of Open Stage's third annual The Good at Heart Festival. Open Stage is proud to bring this new play to Central Pennsylvania through a partnership with Someone to Tell it To, a Harrisburg-based nonprofit focused on cultivating meaningful relationships through compassionate listening, training and education.

The main season of shows concludes with The Colored Museum, a provocative journey that redefines Black American culture with bold satire and insightful commentary. Open Stage is once again partnering with Sankofa African American Theatre Company to bring this satire to Harrisburg.

For the holidays, Open Stage will again present a full calendar of events, including the fifth annual production of the irreverent comedy parody Who's Holiday! starring Rachel Landon as the grown-up Cindy Lou Who. Additionally, the magical holiday classic A Christmas Carol returns for its 25th anniversary. The production will star Nicholas Hughes as Ebenezer Scrooge who returns to the role for his 25th year. Throughout December, the singers of The Court Street Cabaret will present the annual revue A Very Court Street Cabaret Christmas and the one-night-only event Sing in the New Year!

Open Stage will also present several productions throughout the season featuring students of The Alsedek Theatre School, the theatre's education program. In 2025, students of The Teen Studio will perform Peter and the Starcatcher, The OSHKids Performance Company will present The Hobbit, the OSHKids summer camp will perform Seussical KIDS and the Musical Theatre Workship summer camp for teens will celebrate its 24th year in July with a Broadway revue.

Returning for the third year, The Good at Heart Festival will expand to 10 days running March 21-30, 2025. Inspired by the Anne Frank quote, “In spite of everything I still believe that people are really good at heart," the third annual festival will include I'm Proud of You, other theatrical productions and evenings of social justice conversations. At the center of the festival is the 25th anniversary production of The Diary of Anne Frank, which will be presented at the Scottish Rite in Harrisburg to thousands of local middle schoolers.

In addition to these productions, Open Stage will present a variety of one-night-only events and special events throughout the season including Court Street Cabaret: Oversung Edition and Court Street Cabaret: Miscast Edition. Open Stage's monthly offerings will also continue in The Court Street Cabaret lounge with EFF Live! that features nights of erotic fan fiction readings and the popular Black NewsBeat that lifts up happenings, movers and shakers in the Black community of the region and beyond.

“We have curated a diverse and exhilarating lineup of productions that will captivate, entertain and inspire audiences to open their minds to new ideas,” said Landon. “From cult classics to new works, bold satires to heartwarming plays, there is truly something for everyone at Open Stage. We are excited to share these productions with our audiences and artists of the Harrisburg region.”

For tickets to Season 39 “Journeying Beyond” performances or for more information, visit openstagehbg.com. Tickets will go on sale this summer.

Play Broadway Games