Open Stage Announces Grand Re-Opening

Harrisburg's regional theatre cuts the ceremonial ribbon to re-introduce the public to the updated performance facility.

Open Stage, which is celebrating 34 years as the Capital area's premier contemporary theatre company, will be opening its doors to the public on October 24 after a major renovation. At 11:00am, Mayor Eric Papenfuse and Representative Patty Kim will join members of Open Stage's Staff and Board at the new front entrance at 25 North Court Street to cut the ceremonial ribbon and open the facility for tours and entertainment.

For 27 years, Open Stage enjoyed critical success and growing audience support at its second location in downtown Harrisburg, but struggled with visibility due to the lack of a front entrance. Stuart Landon, who took over the position of Producing Artistic Director in 2017, worked with founders Donald and Anne Alsedek and the board of directors to create a plan for the future of the performance space. "For many years, people would say 'Open Stage is such a hidden gem,'" says Landon. "We would prefer to just be 'a gem.' The 30/30 Campaign, our million dollar capital campaign, was designed to increase visibility and programming, so we can continue to grow our audiences and support our company of artists."

Part of the capital campaign has gone to the overhaul and renovation of the facility, which includes a new lobby with a bar and small entertainment stage, as well as a 60-seat black box Studio Theater, where Open Stage will extend programming and have live performances up to six nights a week. These shows will include the usual assortment of plays and musicals, accompanied by variety shows, jazz concerts, cabarets, drag shows, performance art, comedy, improv, and readings of new works. The former lobby area has been converted into an updated classroom for students of The Alsedek Theatre School, which serves as a training facility for artists ages 5 to adult.

At the October 24 Grand Re-Opening, the ribbon cutting will be followed by live entertainment featuring local artists, as well as tours of the facility hosted on the hour by the staff of Open Stage. This event, which is free and open to the public until 6pm, celebrates Open Stage's years of artistic excellence, as well as the future of the space.

Tours will be presented at 12:00, 1:00, 2:00, 3:00, 4:00 and 5:00pm. Questions can be directed to the box office at 717-232-6736 or by emailing boxoffice@openstagehbg.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You