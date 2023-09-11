Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards

Submit your nominations before October 31st, 2023!

By: Sep. 11, 2023

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Central Pennsylvania Awards. 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31.

After the nomination period ends, BroadwayWorld's editors will proof the list for eligibility and errors, then voting will begin in early November and run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

This year's awards are bigger than ever, with a record number of cities participating across the US, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Australia. 

1
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH THE CHANGE Comes to Bucks County Playhouse This Photo
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH 'THE CHANGE' Comes to Bucks County Playhouse This Month

The U.S. premiere of Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’ is coming to Bucks County Playhouse. Learn more about the production and how to get tickets here!

2
Fifth Year of Festival UnBound Returns This Month Photo
Fifth Year of Festival UnBound Returns This Month

Touchstone Theatre opens its 2023-24 season with a fifth year of Festival UnBound: a five-day celebration full of arts-infused events, performances, and hands-on workshops for all. Learn more about the festival lineup here!

3
Ricky Ritzel Will Perform in Gettysburg at 2024 Season Announcement Photo
Ricky Ritzel Will Perform in Gettysburg at 2024 Season Announcement

Gettysburg Community Theatre will announce their 2024 Season during their Mostly Broadway Cabaret on Friday, September 22, 2023. The performance will be led by Award-Winning NYC Cabaret Pianist, Ricky Ritzel. Learn more about the event here!

4
Review: SPACE ODDITY: A CELEBRATION OF DAVID BOWIE at Open Stage Photo
Review: SPACE ODDITY: A CELEBRATION OF DAVID BOWIE at Open Stage

Song after song, these performers pull out all the stops. Space Oddity: A Celebration of David Bowie at Open Stage is a powerful, high-energy show that will have audiences ready to dance in the aisles.

