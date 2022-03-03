National Tour of MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL to Perform at the Majestic Theatre

Gettysburg College's Majestic Theater is set to present a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived "The Change" with Menopause the Musical ® on Tuesday, April 12 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will be the Gettysburg premiere of the musical, which has been seen by more than 17 million fans worldwide over the past 20 years.



Set in a department store, four women meet while shopping for a black lace bra at a lingerie sale. After noticing similarities among one another, the cast jokes about their woeful hot flashes, mood swings, wrinkles, weight gain and much more. These women form a sisterhood and unique bond with the entire audience as they rejoice in celebrating that menopause is no longer "The Silent Passage."



Now celebrating 20 years of female empowerment through hilarious musical comedy, Menopause the Musical has evolved as a grassroots movement of women who deal with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead. This laughter-filled 90 minute production gets audience members out of their seats and singing along to parodies from classic pop songs of the 1960s, '70s, and '80s.



"We're thrilled to finally welcome this incredibly popular musical celebration seen worldwide for its Gettysburg premiere," enthused Jeffrey Gabel, Majestic Theater Founding Executive Director. "Menopause the Musical will have you dancing in the aisles all night long!"



From its premiere in March 2001 in a small Orlando theater, Menopause the Musical ® has grown into an international sensation, enjoyed by more than 17 million people in 16 countries and every state in the continental U.S. Performing nightly at Harrah's Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, it is in its 15th year as the longest running musical in Las Vegas history.



Tickets for Menopause the Musical ® start at $60 and are available at the Majestic Theater Box Office, 25 Carlisle St., Gettysburg, by calling (717) 337-8200 or online. Free parking and roundtrip shuttle service for the performance is available from Gettysburg College's Constitution Parking Lot. Shuttle starts one hour before each performance and is ADA accessible. Metered parking is available at the Gettysburg Borough Parking Garage in Race Horse Alley as well as along Carlisle Street. Masks must be worn at all times inside the Majestic Theater regardless of vaccination status.



The Majestic Theater at the Jennifer and David LeVan Performing Arts Center is owned and operated by Gettysburg College as a gathering place for its campus and community to celebrate the arts together.

Photo Credits: Courtesy of Menopause The Musical

Pictured in Photo: Teri Adams, Megan Cavanagh, Donna J. Huntley, and Rebecca Fisher