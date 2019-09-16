NEXT ROUND To Receive World Premiere At The Scranton Fringe Festival

The Newest play from British playwright Billie Aken-Tyers is to be presented at The Scranton Fringe Festival on October 3rd through the 6th by the Scranton Shakespeare Festival.

The play, set in a small town in the North East of England, follows the story of a young millennial trying to find her place in the world without her Father. Steph's Dad has just died, and it's up to her best friends Ant and Harry to pull her through the worst year of her life. In a year of transition, three friends discover who they are, how to grieve and that growing up is realizing that no one knows how to be a grown up, all through the medium of a good old fashioned Pub Quiz.

This is Billie's second play following the huge success of her first play 'Your Alice' which premiered at BAM and The Edinburgh Fringe Festival to rave reviews last year, followed by a Industry reading at the Arcola Theatre in London. An Actor as well as a Playwright, Billie will star as Steph, alongside Your Alice star Luke Antony Neville as Harry and Tom Chandler as Ant. Rounding out the cast is Jake Rose as Dean Miller and Conor McGuigan as Billy Storey. The show will be directed by Simone Daniel.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.scrantonfringe.org/tickets





Related Articles Shows View More Central Pennsylvania Stories

More Hot Stories For You