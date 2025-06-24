MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET Rocks the Stage at Gretna Theatre in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready to shake, rattle, and roll as Million Dollar Quartet takes center stage at Gretna Theatre from July 10 through 19, bringing to life the electrifying night in 1956 when four music legends jammed together at Sun Records in Memphis.

Directed by Gretna favorite Andrew Kindig (Every Brilliant Thing, Around the World in 80 Days), this high-octane production is packed with live performances of rock 'n' roll, gospel, R&B, and country hits including “Blue Suede Shoes,” “Walk the Line,” “Fever,” and more. The show is both a celebration of classic music and a poignant story of friendship, rivalry, and the creative spark that defined a generation.

The cast features Jon Rossi as Fluke, returning to Gretna after touring nationally with Million Dollar Quartet for nearly a decade, and Taylor Isaac Gray as Jerry Lee Lewis, reprising the role for the 13th time. They’re joined by Ken Sandberg (Johnny Cash), Luke Darnell (Carl Perkins), and Jacob Barton (Elvis Presley)—all veteran MDQ performers. The ensemble also includes Central PA talents Madison Paige Buck as Dyanne, Andrew Zahn as Sam Phillips, and Justin P. Bendel as Jay Perkins.

Performance Schedule:

Thu, July 10 – 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Fri, July 11 – 7:30pm

Sat, July 12 – 7:30pm

Sun, July 13 – 2:00pm

Thu, July 17 – 2:00pm & 7:30pm

Fri, July 18 – 7:30pm

Sat, July 19 – 3:00pm & 7:30pm

Tickets start at just $18 and are available at www.gretnatheatre.org or by calling the box office at 717-964-3627.

