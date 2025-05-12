LEGALLY BLONDE Begins Performances At PCS Theater May 23

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



PCS Theater will present Legally Blonde, the fabulously fun and empowering musical based on the hit movie of the same name. With a book by Heather Hach and music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin, this dazzling production is directed and choreographed by Jessi Meisel with musical direction by Aimee Ferenz-Renna. Performances will run May 23 through June 7, 2025 at PCS Theater.

Follow the journey of Elle Woods (Rachel Catherine), a bubbly fashionista who seems to have it all — until her boyfriend Warner Huntington III (Craig Lauer) breaks up with her to pursue a more "serious" life at Harvard Law. Undeterred, Elle follows him to Harvard and discovers her true potential along the way. With the support of new friends and her own unstoppable spirit, Elle turns stereotypes on their head and shows the world — and herself — what she's capable of.

The cast also features Casey Bilger (Margot), Tess Coary (Serena), Amirah Pooree (Pilar), Casey Lynch (Emmett Forrest), Bill Weir (Professor Callahan), Victoria Heppard (Vivienne Kensington), Kathleen Moran (Paulette Buonofuonte), and Kylah Monet (Brooke Wyndham). They are joined by a dynamic ensemble including Mikayla Cook, Jason Boyer, Brian McCann, Amanda Reed, Danielle Lachall, Steven Tambon, Ellen Taylor, Claire Gower, Nina Kilgore, Laura Donnelly, J. Tyler Atkinson, Andrew SanFilippo, Christina Concilio, Nick Renna, Evan Alexander, and Aimee Ferenz-Renna. Together, this talented company brings to life Elle's story of determination, friendship, and empowerment with infectious energy and humor.

Special performances include:

Friday, May 30: Aimee Ferenz-Renna as Paulette, Christina Concilio as Brooke

Saturday, May 31 (7:30 PM): Amirah Pooree as Elle, Claire Gower as Pilar

Thursday, June 5: Nick Renna as Emmett, J. Tyler Atkinson as Grandmaster Chad/Kyle

Sunday, June 1: Post-show Talk Back with actors and production staff

Performance Schedule:

Friday, May 23 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 24 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, May 25 at 2:00 PM

Friday, May 30 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, May 31 at 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

Sunday, June 1 at 2:00 PM (Talk Back)

Thursday, June 5 at 7:30 PM

Friday, June 6 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 7 at 7:30 PM

Tickets are available now at www.pcstheater.org. Save $5 on Friday May 23 with code OPENINGNIGHT. Through the Art-Reach ACCESS initiative, PCS Theater proudly offers accessible theater experiences to all. Our Lending Library of sensory tools — including fidget spinners, noise-canceling headphones, and seating pads — ensures a welcoming environment for our neurodiverse audience members.

