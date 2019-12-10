Join the Millbrook Youth Ensemble as They Present ELF JR. THE MUSICAL

Join the Millbrook Youth Ensemble as they present Live on Stage, ELF JR. THE MUSICAL based on one of the most beloved holiday movies. ELF JR. THE MUSICAL performs from December 13 through 15 on the Ryan Main Stage at the Millbrook Playhouse.

This uproarious tale of Buddy the Elf, who as a child, mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole where he is raised as an elf. Buddy doesn't realize he is actually human until his size and poor toy-making abilities force him to face the truth. Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his father. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his new sibling doesn't believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

The Youth Ensemble is an audition-based program is designed to inspire, nurture, and support young performers who have shown a dedication to the theatre. This talented young ensemble is derived from Millbrook Playhouse Main Stage season and summer educational programs, performers range in age from 8 to 18. They Include: Cale Blakely as Walter Hobbs (Jersey Shore), Claire Bowman as the Manager (Mill Hall), Katelyn Boyd as Emily Hobbs (Mill Hall), Emerson Bressler as Charlie the Elf (Lock Haven), Melanie Climent as an Elf (Lock Haven), Sophia Climent as an Elf (Lock Haven), Maia Crowell as Charlotte Dennon (Lock Haven), Garrett Cunningham as Mr. Greenway/Ensemble (Woolrich), Artie Dammer as Buddy (Linden), Kami Geyer as an Elf/Michelle understudy (Mill Hall), Olivia Hanna as Jovi (Lock Haven), Sarah Lavallee as an Elf (Mill Hall), Sarah Long as an Elf, (Lock Haven), Kelly Long as Sam/Ensemble (Lock Haven), Kenetcha Long as Cop 2/Ensemble (Lock Haven), Camden Mann as an Elf (Lock Haven), Annalise Mann as Darlene Lambert (Lock Haven), Kaden Metzger as Chadwick/ Buddy understudy (Farrandsville), Ayden Mitcheltree as an Elf (Jersey Shore), Sydney Neff as Saleswomen/Ensemble (Lock Haven), Elizabeth Nestor as Mathews/Ensemble (Lock Haven), Tommy Nunamacher as Cop 2 (Woolrich), Elaina Packer as Santas Helper/Ensemble (Woolrich), Troy Prebble as Santa Clause (Hyner), Kaidyn Rogers as Deb (Beech Creek), Jaron Schadt as Fake Santa (Mill Hall), Casey Sims as Shawanda (Lock Haven), Emma Stuck as Sarah/Ensemble (Mill Hall), Jameson Trostle as an Elf (Lock Haven), Jerra Witherite as Michelle Hobbs (Mill Hall).

The production is Directed by David Leidholdt, with Musical Direction by Sheila Carroll, and Choreographed by Joshua Glover. Brooke Reese is the Stage Manager/Lighting Designer, and V.C. Deener is the Properties Designer. ELF JR. THE MUSICAL is based on the cherished New Line Cinema hit, Elf JR. features songs by Tony Award-nominees, Matthew Sklar and Chad Beguelin, with a book by Tony Award-winners, Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin.

ELF JR. THE MUSICAL. will be performed on Friday, December 13 at 7:00pm, Saturday, December 14 at 2:00pm and 7:00pm and Sunday, December 18 at 2:00pm on the Ryan Main Stage at the Millbrook Playhouse, located at 258 Country Club Lane in Mill Hall, PA.

Tickets: Student and Youth: $10. Adults: $15. Family Pack Discount: 2 Adults, 2 Kids for $42.50 (additional kids tickets can be added), For tickets, please visit www.millbrookplayhouse.org or call 570-748-8083. The performance is approximately 60 minutes, with no intermission. The show is recommended for all ages. Please note that off-season box office hours are limited, please leave a message and someone will get back to you as soon as possible.





