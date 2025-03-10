JOSEPHINE: A BURLESQUE CABARET is Coming to the Majestic Theater's Flex Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The story of the iconic Josephine Baker comes to life at Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater March 20-23 with Josephine: A Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play. Following the success of The Other Mozart, Josephine is the second play to be presented in the intimate, 136-seat flex theater. This one-woman biographical musical combines cabaret, theatre, and dance to tell the story of the first African American international superstar and one of the most remarkable figures of the 20th Century. Tickets are on sale now at the Majestic Theater Box Office with pre-show dinner package available.

Born in St. Louis in 1906, Josephine Baker achieved only moderate success in the United States but became an international superstar after moving to France in the early 1920s. She starred alongside white romantic leading men in films in the 1930s, had multiple interracial marriages and homosexual relationships, and performed in men’s clothing before the term “drag” existed in the lexicon. She was also a spy for the French Resistance, a civil rights activist, and the mother of 12 adopted children from four continents. Her success in France and Europe often gave her the opportunity to live freely without the racial oppression of her home nation, though she never stopped yearning for acceptance in America.

Josephine was created by and stars Tymisha Harris. Harris has been performing professionally for over 25 years. Her early credits include assistant choreographer and backup dancing for the ‘90s pop group N*SYNC, backup dancer for LFO, multiple roles at Universal Studios Orlando, and a featured role in the hit movie series Bring It On. More recent endeavors include the national tour of Rock of Ages, a European tour with the innovative and world-renowned Pilobulus Dance Theater Company, and founding member and Assistant Director/Choreographer of the successful Orlando-based troupe, VarieTease.

Josephine Baker is just one of the talented women showcased at the Majestic this spring. On March 27, the Ann McIlhenny Harward Program for Culture and Music at Gettysburg College welcomes Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Valerie June for a free public concert exploring Black Country music and the power of song. And on April 11 and April 12, up and coming violist and stand-up comedian Isabel Hagen comes to Gettysburg with her raucous blend of beautiful music and hilarity. Hagen, a Julliard-trained violist who has appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, has spoken openly about various obstacles faced by young performers working toward success in the 21st Century. On April 11, Hagen will host and headline a showcase of talented local performers. On April 12, she and her touring friends will offer an evening of music and comedy.

Additionally, Portray, a group show featuring sixteen female artists from across the United States inspired by and paying homage to other women, is on display in the Majestic Theater Art Gallery daily through April 15. Admission is free.

Tickets to see Josephine: A Burlesque Cabaret Dream Play, and Isabel Hagen include an option to purchase an additional pre-show meal. Join fellow theatergoers in the Majestic Theater Patron’s Lounge for lively discussion and a meal catered by Gettysburg College Dining Services. Meal reservations close one week prior to the show. The performances are made possible by the Majestic Theater Centennial Endowment and support from Ken and Elizabeth Lundeen.

