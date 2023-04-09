Interview: Jordan Radis of FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

The hit 1984 movie Footloose was adapted for the stage and opened on Broadway in 1998. Footloose tells the story of a young man, Ren McCormack, who moves to a small town where dancing is forbidden. Filled with familiar songs such as "Footloose", "Holding Out for a Hero", and "Let's Hear it for the Boy", this show is energetic, emotional, and fun-audience can't help but feel like dancing. This electrifying musical takes the stage at Dutch Apple April 7-May 20. Jordan Radis, who plays Ren in this production takes some time to talk with BroadwayWorld about his experience in Footloose.

BWW: Tell us how you first became interested in music and theatre.

Radis: The only role I've played that rivals Ren McCormack is "Murray the Monster", my first musical theatre role at age 9. After singing the power ballad "I'll Miss You, Will You Miss Me?" I realized that the stage is where I wanted to be. From that point on, musical theatre became my passion. My parents provided me with unwavering support to pursue my dreams, and that confluence of support and opportunity is the reason I am here today.

BWW: What is your favorite role to date? Why is it your favorite?

Radis: My favorite role to date is definitely Pepper in Mamma Mia! We got to wear swim trunks and scuba gear onstage as we danced around to ABBA music-what could be better than that? It was a great opportunity for me to show off my tumbling background, and I loved the cast and crew so much. I would do Mamma Mia! over and over again if I could!

BWW: Do you have a dream role that you haven't yet played? Why is it a dream role?

Radis: I would absolutely love to play Gabe in Next to Normal. I love singing contemporary scores, and the music is out of this world. I would like to dive into a role that really pushes me as an actor and a vocalist. When I am a little bit older, I would also be thrilled to play Whizzer in Falsettos.

BWW: How does it feel to be portraying such an iconic role?

Radis: It feels exhilarating. From Kevin Bacon in the original movie, to Jeremy Kushnier on Broadway, to Kenny Wormald in the 2011 remake, there are some amazing talents who have played this role. I have found so much of myself in Ren throughout the rehearsal process, and letting his charisma, vibrancy, and charm shine through on stage has been a joy.

BWW: Since dancing is such an important theme in this show, tell us a little about the choreography and how it has been learning the dancing for this show.

Radis: We have exceptional dancers in our production, which allowed our director/choreographer Amy McCleary to really push us. Amy's attention to detail and encouragement provided us the tools we needed to soar. My favorite thing about Amy as a leader is that she tries choreography on different people just like trying on clothes. One size does not fit all, and Amy made sure each person was comfortable and confident before we hit the stage.

BWW: Given that this musical is based on a movie from the 80s, what is it about this story that you think still appeals to modern audiences?

Radis: Footloose is so much more than just a jukebox musical. It has substance and heart, and it highlights the spirit of the younger generation. With all the voices in the world right now amplifying messages of intolerance, I believe that the themes in Footloose are as relevant today as they were when it was first released. I hope our audiences leave uplifted by the music, and encouraged by the message of acceptance.

BWW: What is your favorite song in the show and why?

Radis: My favorite song in the show is "Let's Hear It for The Boy". Not only is it an amazing song out of context, but in the show it highlights two of my favorite characters, Rusty and Willard. Not to mention our lovely Audrey Floyd serves up INCREDIBLE vocals as Rusty.

BWW: What song in the show do you think will get the audience the most energized?

Radis: I think that our "Finale" will have audiences rocking out! After following the story of Footloose and our characters' journeys, it will be fun for the crowd to hear some of their favorite songs. Our fearless leader Amy McCleary has done a tremendous job with the choreography, and the cast holds nothing back! It is bound to get the toes tapping.

BWW: One silly question. If you could learn any style of dancing, what would it be and why?

Radis: Okay... I have always wanted to learn Irish Step Dancing. The precision and power that those dancers harness is incredible to watch, and talk about footwork! For now, I will just stick to my hip sways.

BWW: Is there anything else you'd like our readers to know about this production?

Radis: Our Footloose cast shares a special bond that I hope translates onstage to our audiences. This is a group of people that are dedicated to the success of the show and the well-being of one another, which is why I love sharing the stage with them every night.

