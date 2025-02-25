Interview: Amy Marie McCleary And Paula Figueroa Caunedo of WAITRESS at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The musical Waitress, with book by Jessie Nelson and music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles, premiered in 2015. It opened on Broadway in 2016 and ran until 2020. Waitress explores themes of self-discovery, family, happiness, friendship, and dreams as the audience goes on a journey with waitress and pie maker Jenna. Director/Choreographer Amy Marie McCleary and actress Paula Figueroa Caunedo (Jenna) give us a glimpse into the production of Waitress opening at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre February 28th-April 5th.

BWW: Tell us a little about yourself.

Amy: I've been in love with musical theatre since I was a young girl. I graduated from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts and performed for many years before I started my work as a choreographer and director.

Paula: I am originally from Puerto Rico (Spanish is my first language), and I was raised in Orlando from the age of 8. I started doing theatre in middle school and have been performing ever since. I attended AMDA NYC and have been living in the city now for almost 7 years.

BWW: If you had to pick just one, what has been your favorite show to work on to date, and why is it your favorite?

Amy: Every show has value to me for different reasons. One of my favorites is Mamma Mia because it's about motherhood and rediscovering joy. It really has similar themes to Waitress.

Paula: My favorite show to be a part of so far is definitely In The Heights! To be able to do a show that celebrates our Latin culture is so beautiful. I felt like my most authentic self on that stage because I knew who Nina (the character I played) was. Her journey’s not that different from my own, and it was such a joy to tap into that personal part of myself and share a story about family, community, and cultural pride. It truly felt like I was sharing a piece of my soul with the audience.

BWW: What is your favorite thing about the musical Waitress?

Amy: I love that it's about how motherhood can strengthen and empower. I think it examines the patterns women repeat over and over. Sometimes it's necessary to break these patterns.

Paula: My favorite thing about Waitress is that it’s a story about imperfect human beings. As an actor, it’s fascinating to study our character’s behaviors and to try to “justify it” from their perspective in order to garner empathy from the audience so that they see the characters as real individuals.

BWW: What do you think audiences will relate to the most in this show?

Amy: The characters in this show are incredibly relatable. They are imperfect people with troubles and day to day problems. This show isn't escapism—it’s a mirror. The audience should be able to connect with the story, and hopefully it will encourage others to fill their own cups and find joy.

Paula: I think audiences will really relate to the cycle of generational trauma that’s portrayed in Waitress. Jenna’s mother settled for her life, and now Jenna is in the same cycle—until she finally breaks free from the generational trauma once her daughter is born. I think most people can relate to feeling like they’re making the same mistakes their parents made and wondering how we break free from those patterns.

BWW: What was the most challenging thing about this show for you?

Amy: Tracking all the props! This is the most prop heavy show I've ever directed—between ingredients, pies, coffee cups and silverware, we have a lot to keep track of!

Paula: The most challenging thing for me was knowing when to use every single prop and memorizing what pies and recipes I need for each scene and song. There are so many technical moving parts in this show and one mishap can cause a domino effect. If I grab the wrong pie, for example, I could potentially be taking someone else’s prop for a later scene, and then they’re left confused and with no pie. So, just making sure I’m constantly aware of all the props has definitely been a challenge for me.

BWW: One of the most notable things about this show, one of the things that has made it so popular, is the music by Sara Bareillis. Tell us a little about the music in the show. What is your favorite song? What song do you think audiences will respond to the most?

Amy: The music is absolutely captivating with gorgeous harmonies and layers. It feels different than other musical scores because the ensemble really provides back-up vocals for many of the soloists as opposed to everyone singing in unison. It's ethereal and haunting. My personal favorite is "Everything Changes" because it's such a hopeful and positive message. I believe every audience member will have a different favorite song depending on which characters they connect to.

Paula: It’s not typical musical theatre style music, which I love, and I think audiences will enjoy. Personally, my favorite song to sing is “Bad Idea”. I just have such a blast, and I don’t really have to think about it too much. So many songs are relatable and moving in the show, but I truly believe that “Everything Changes” is going to hit home for a lot of people. Many parents will probably relate to Jenna’s instant connection to her baby and how she’s able to finally put the pieces together for herself and decide what steps she has to take in order to move forward into the life she truly wants.

Now for a couple fun questions…

BWW: In the show, Jenna finds escape and solace in baking. What gives you that feeling of comfort in your own life?

Amy: Honestly, my favorite place to be is a rehearsal room. When I'm in the zone, working with a cast and discovering the best way for us to tell the story—that helps me escape from all of my day to day problems.

Paula: For me, it’s books. Reading a good book gives me that same sense of escape that Jenna feels throughout the show when she’s baking.

BWW: Jenna’s boss encourages her to enter a pie baking contest for the chance to win $20,000. If you won $20,000, what would you do with it?

Amy: Oh my answer is pretty boring…I'd put it in savings.

Paula: If I won $20,000, I would give it all to my mom. She’s sacrificed so much for my brother and I, and the very least I can do is pay it forward.

BWW: What is your favorite type of pie (or other dessert if you’re not a pie person)?

Amy: I love pie! Key Lime is my favorite, but I'm a big fan of pumpkin as well!

Paula: If I had to pick a pie, I’d go with lemon meringue (unless it’s the holiday season, in which case pumpkin for sure.) But in all honesty, my favorite dessert of all time is Tres Leches.

