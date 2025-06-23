Hammerstein Museum Celebrates Oscar's 130th Birthday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Oscar Hammerstein Museum & Theatre Education Center will celebrate the 130th birthday of Oscar Hammerstein II with concerts of his songs during tours of Highland Farm on July 12 & 13, 2025. On Saturday, July 12, museum visitors for the 10:00 AM and 12:00 PM tours will be treated to a performance by Doylestown native Meredith Beck. Visitors on the 1:00 and 3:00 PM tour will hear songs from area performer Keith Spencer. On Sunday, July 13 New York City-based cabaret icon Meg Flather will perform for tours at 12:00, 2:00, 3:00 and 5:00 PM. Tickets for the combined tour and concert are $35. Saturday’s performances are sponsored by

On Demand Programs and Events. Sunday’s shows are sponsored by Eiseman Exterior Experts. Sweet Treats will be provided by Le Macaron French Pastries of Doylestown.

Meredith Beck is a versatile theater artist whose work spans performing, writing, directing, and even stage management. She has appeared with Bristol Riverside Theatre, Bucks County Playhouse, 11th Hour Theatre, Cape May Stage, and more. Recent credits include Elvis! A Musical Revolution (Walnut Street Theatre), Sweet Charity (Montgomery Theater), and Merman & Martin; Together Off-Broadway!—a touring show celebrating Mary Martin and Ethel Merman. A Barrymore Award winner for LIZZIE, Meredith’s favorite roles include Nellie in South Pacific and Sally Bowles in Cabaret. She also performs with her Irish band The Galway Girls and serves on the National Council of Actors’ Equity.

Keith Spencer is a nationally recognized stage and concert performer known for standout roles in classic American musicals. His portrayal of Billy in Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel and Joe in Show Boat highlight his deep connection to Hammerstein’s legacy. He has toured nationally with Music of the Night alongside Betty Buckley and Melissa Manchester, and recently performed as a featured soloist in Porgy and Bess with the Capital Philharmonic of New Jersey. Through his company, Enspire Productions, Keith creates concerts that celebrate the African American experience and support education and community causes.

Meg Flather brings a fresh, contemporary perspective to the Rodgers & Hammerstein Songbook, reinterpreting their iconic works through the lens of a modern female singer/songwriter. In her acclaimed show Rodgers & Hammerstein 2021+, Meg explores the enduring relevance of their music—highlighting themes of social justice, gender roles, and global awareness. The performance earned her a MAC Award nomination for Major Female Artist of the Year. A celebrated cabaret artist, Meg is a multiple MAC and Bistro Award winner and has performed at Lincoln Center’s Mabel Mercer Cabaret Convention.

Public tours of Highland Farm are offered Fridays-Mondays through the fall. Private and group tours can be arranged by appointment.

Comments