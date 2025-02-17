HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING Comes to the Playhouse Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Penn State Centre Stage will produce Frank Loesser and Abe Burrows' "How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying,” directed by Christopher Campbell, music directed by Joseph Ivan, Feb. 25 thru March 7, at the Playhouse Theatre on the University Park campus.

"How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying" centers on a young window-cleaner, J. Pierrepont Finch, who begins a meteoric rise from the mail room to vice president of advertising at the World-Wide Wicket Company. Finch's unorthodox and morally questionable business practices jeopardize not only his career but also his romance with secretary Rosemary Pilkington.

Artistic Director, A. Kikora Franklin wrote, "This show, like all our Centre Stage productions, focuses on artistic collaboration and storytelling. Under the adroit leadership of MFA Directing candidate, Christopher Campbell, the creative team has worked diligently to present a seamless integration of music, choreography, scenic and costume design, and stage management. If you watch closely, you will see that the fast-paced environment of the World Wide Wicket company with its power plays and strategic maneuvering mirrors the world on and off stage."

"Every person in the creative process, just like every worker in the office, must understand their role in the larger picture, move with precision, and respond to the ever-changing energy and landscape around them. Collaboration is key–whether climbing the corporate ladder or executing a perfectly timed musical number. Both worlds require teamwork, adaptability, and trust, proving to us all that success is rarely a solo endeavor, rather the result of a well-rehearsed ensemble working toward a common goal."

Evening performances at 7:30 p.m. are $28; preview performance at 7:30 p.m. is $23; and tickets for students are $15. Non-Penn State Arts and Architecture students can see it for free by visiting the Arts Ticket Centre during the week of the production.

Comments