HONY TONK ANGELS to Open at Millbrook Playhouse This Week

Get ready to two-step your way to Millbrook Playhouse, as Honky Tonk Angels takes the Ryan Main Stage by storm! Opening July 25 and running through August 3, this foot-stomping, heartwarming musical promises a rollicking good time for all.

From Ted Swindley, creator of the beloved Always... Patsy Cline comes this hilarious and touching tale of three spirited women chasing their Nashville dreams. Featuring a soundtrack packed with country classics like “9 to 5,” “Harper Valley PTA,” “Stand By Your Man,” “Delta Dawn,” and “These Boots Are Made for Walkin’,” Honky Tonk Angels celebrates friendship, big dreams, and the timeless music that brings us together.

Meet Your Angels:

This powerhouse production is directed by Anne Kessler and Music directed by Abigail Gorsuch, both making their Millbrook debut. The dynamic cast features: Alexandra Cooke as Sue Ellen, the career woman from Los Angeles; Alyssa Flowers as Angela, the independent housewife from Texas; Madalyn Archer Weeks as Darlene, the sweet, simple girl from Mississippi.

Creative Team:

The talented behind-the-scenes team includes Sarah Elizabeth Bidini (Set Designer), Brenden Rowan (Lighting Designer), Bailey Hammett (Costume Designer), Jack Nedrow (Sound Designer), V.C. Deener (Props Designer/ASM), Megan Wilison (Production Stage Manager), Kaidyn Rogers (Assistant Stage Manager), Ericka Conklin (Associalte Producer) and Elaina Packer (Dresser/Crew).

SPONSORED BY THE APPELL CENTER