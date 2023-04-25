Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Gettysburg Community Theatre Presents ANGELS IN AMERICA Next Month

Performances begin May 5.

Apr. 25, 2023  
Gettysburg Community Theatre Presents ANGELS IN AMERICA Next Month

Gettysburg Community Theatre is now in it's 15th Season of volunteer, educational, and performance opportunities year-round for all ages and abilities with local talent in 12 productions a year plus classes, improv shows, musical cabarets, and other special events.

GCT is producing the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning Angels In America by Tony Kushner, which is a two-part epic play. Part One: Millennium Approaches will perform May 5 & 6 at 7pm and May 7 at 2pm, with Part Two: Perestroika performing May 12 & 13 at 7pm and May 14 at 2pm. Both plays are stand alone, but seeing both parts is exhilarating. One of the great plays of the 20th century, this two-play blockbuster explores topics of sexuality, race, inequality, and the future of America through the lens of the AIDS crisis of the 1980s. In the first part of Kushner's epic, a gay man is abandoned by his lover when he contracts the AIDS virus, and a closeted Mormon lawyer's marriage to his pill-popping wife stalls. Other characters include the infamous McCarthy-ite lawyer Roy Cohn, the ghost of Ethel Rosenberg, a nurse, and a messenger from Heaven. In the second part of Kushner's epic tale of AIDS, sexuality, and religion in 1980s, the plague of the illness worsens, relationships fall apart as new relationships form, and unexpected friendships take form to find hope and a great work that must begin.

"It is hard to believe that Angels In America is set in the 80's and premiered in the early 90's", says GCT Founding Executive/Artistic Director, Chad-Alan Carr, "when it is still so very relevant to today's problems with catastrophe within marginalized communities, politics, deadly viruses, and religion. It is hope and kindness, however, that must prevail. That is the work we as humanity must focus on. As the Angel says in the play 'the great work begins'!"

Directed by Karen Land, this production contains very mature language and content, as well as staged violence, and strobe lights. This production is not recommended for young audiences. The cast includes: Kaitlin Ball, Debbie Williams, Chad-Alan Carr, D. Scott Hartwig, Buff Wills, Greg Trax, Ellen McIntosh Burke, Joshua Naderi, Andrew Metcalf and Cory Metcalf from Gettysburg, Sara Bollinger, Megan Rikas and Joshua Rikas from Hanover, Allisa Baker from Fairfield, Erin DiNello from Westminster, Timothy Vinson from Waynesboro, Travis Houtz from Shippensburg, with Vanessa Rice and Roger Dalrymple as Stage Managers.

Karen Land (Director) is a theatre educator, director and teacher specializing in improvisational acting. She received a B.A. in theatre arts, and an M.D.S. from Johns Hopkins University. After completing internships at The Paper Mill Playhouse in N.J, and The New York Theatre Workshop in N.Y.C., Karen focused on an academic teaching career. She taught at Gettysburg College for ten years, and at Carroll Community College for twelve. She founded the Gettysburg College Improv Troupe (Shots in the Dark) and the Musical Theatre Club (Gburg SMuT). In the last five years, Karen has been devoting time to teaching children, teens, and adults the art form of improvisational acting. She has directed award-winning productions at: The Vagabond Theatre, Fells Point Corner Theatre, Baltimore Artscape and more. Karen offers master classes in "ZenProv," where improv and spiritual philosophies collide. In addition to teaching private acting, musical theatre and improv lessons to all ages, Karen has directed many shows here at Gettysburg Community Theatre. Karen is the Director of the GCT Improv Troupe, and is a consultant for new playwrights, taking their works from page to stage.

The Racehorse Alley Parking Garage is one block from the theatre just off N. Stratton Street for paid parking available 24 hours, but there are many street meters close to GCT along York, Stratton and Middle Streets which stop at 8pm. Most tickets are now on sale at www.GettysburgCommunityTheatre.org or by calling 717-334-2692.




Hershey Theatre To Welcome Dr. Neil Degrasse Tyson In December Photo
Hershey Theatre To Welcome Dr. Neil Degrasse Tyson In December
Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson's “Search For Life in the Universe' is coming to Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
The Sun Will Come Out at Revolution Superfest in Central PA Next Month Photo
The Sun Will Come Out at Revolution Superfest in Central PA Next Month
Up to 100 exhibitor spaces will showcase anything retro, from DVD's, CD's, video games, posters, books, magazines, comics, trading cards, art, jewelry, figurines, dolls, board games and lunchboxes. The public can even bring their own collectibles to the event, because in addition to vendors selling merchandise, they will be buying and trading items as well.
Review: TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at Open Stage Photo
Review: TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS at Open Stage
Tiny Beautiful Things reminds us all that we are capable of miraculous things, that healing is possible, and that we are worthy of beautiful things. The cast and crew fully deserve the standing ovation they received.
Review: DOUBT: A PARABLE at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg Photo
Review: DOUBT: A PARABLE at Little Theatre Of Mechanicsburg
Doubt: A Parable is not an easy show to do well—it requires great attention to the emotional depth of the characters and an ability to bring those emotions forth in a way that comes across as authentic. The cast of Little Theatre of Mechanicsburg’s production is definitely up to the challenge.

More Hot Stories For You


Hershey Theatre To Welcome Dr. Neil Degrasse Tyson In DecemberHershey Theatre To Welcome Dr. Neil Degrasse Tyson In December
April 24, 2023

Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson's “Search For Life in the Universe' is coming to Hershey Theatre on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.
The Sun Will Come Out at Revolution Superfest in Central PA Next MonthThe Sun Will Come Out at Revolution Superfest in Central PA Next Month
April 24, 2023

Up to 100 exhibitor spaces will showcase anything retro, from DVD's, CD's, video games, posters, books, magazines, comics, trading cards, art, jewelry, figurines, dolls, board games and lunchboxes. The public can even bring their own collectibles to the event, because in addition to vendors selling merchandise, they will be buying and trading items as well.
Daffodils Are Front And Center At 87th Flower Show On April 22-23Daffodils Are Front And Center At 87th Flower Show On April 22-23
April 20, 2023

Daffodils, in all shapes and sizes, are on display this weekend at the First Lutheran Church, 43 West Washington Street in Chambersburg. The Chambersburg Garden Club and Tuscarora Daffodil Group are hosting the 87th Flower Show on  Saturday, April 22, 2 PM to 5 PM and Sunday, April 23, Noon to 4 PM. The show is free to the public and is the oldest continuously running show in the United States.
Fulton Theatre Presents TITANICFulton Theatre Presents TITANIC
April 20, 2023

Three years after the initial cancelation due to the pandemic, Fulton Theatre will produce Titanic. The production runs from April 20th through May 21, 2023.
Brews at the Battlefield Comes to Brandywine Battlefield ParkBrews at the Battlefield Comes to Brandywine Battlefield Park
April 20, 2023

The Brandywine Battlefield Park Associates are pleased to announce their first-ever Brews at the Battlefield beer sampling event at Brandywine Battlefield Park scheduled for Saturday, June 17, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. 
share