Fulton Theatre Opens World Premiere Of CHANGING CHANNELS

Fulton Theatre continues the Ellen Arnold Groff Series produced in the Tell Studio Theater with the World Premiere of Changing Channels. Written by John Reeger (The Man Who Murdered Sherlock Holmes, The Christmas Schooner) the play is set backstage at the DuMont Television Network in New York City. Comedy actress Maggie Carlin has her integrity questioned during Cold War turmoil when actors are being blacklisted for their political beliefs. The show explores the space between fame and personal freedom, between acceptable dissent and political betrayal, all backdropped by the pressure of the rise of a hit comedy show.

Fulton favorite Kate Fahrner (Broadway's Wicked; Fulton's Fun Home, Blackbird) plays Maggie Carlin alongside Rubén Flores (NBC's The Blacklist, Broadway and Fulton's In the Heights) as Peter Bell. Joining Fahrner and Flores are Peter Bisgaier (Off-Broadway Reservoir Dogs, Patience; Fulton's Wait Until Dark) as Eddie Gilroy and James Patterson (Broadway's Gigi, The Drowsy Chaperone, Beauty and the Beast- reprised at the Fulton) as Bullets Bloomquist. Rounding out the cast is DJ Gleason as Kenny, who is making his Fulton debut with Regional credits such as Biloxi Blues and King Lear. Each character offers a unique perspective into the complex issue of politics and entertainment, and the journey of navigating both.

The Fulton continues to avoid show cancellations by increasing the size of The Acting Company with covers and swings.

Currently running on the Fulton's Mainstage, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee through Feb. 6th followed by The Sound of Music Feb. 24th - March 27. Sherlock Holmes and the Mystery of the Crown Jewel will delight families in our Eichmann Family Series March 12-26.

Changing Channels is directed by Kevin Earley (NYC/Broadway's Death Takes a Holiday, Les Miserables) whose past Fulton exploits include both performance (Guys and Dolls) and direction (The Glass Menagerie, The Whipping Man).

The full creative team is comprised of Marc Robin (Executive Artistic Producer), John Reeger (Playwright), Kevin Earley (Director), Beth Dunkelberger (Costume Designer), Jeff Cusano (Lighting Designer), Sophia Marshall (Stage Manager), Paul Black (Set Designer), Tyler Mills (Production Assistant), Seth Asa Sengel (Sound Designer), Katelin Walsko (Props Designer), Joey Abramowicz (Casting Associate)

