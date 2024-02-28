Ephrata Performing Art Center To Rock The Stage With ROCK OF AGES

Ephrata Performing Art Center (EPAC) is set to ignite the stage with an electrifying rendition of the smash-hit Broadway musical, Rock of Ages. From the heart-pounding beats to the timeless anthems of the 80s, audiences are in for a rock 'n' roll extravaganza like never before. The production promises to transport theatergoers on a nostalgic journey through the era of big hair, big dreams, and even bigger hits.

Set in the vibrant Sunset Strip of Los Angeles, Rock of Ages follows the story of aspiring rocker Drew and small-town girl Sherrie as they chase their dreams of fame and fortune amidst the backdrop of legendary rock hits. With songs from iconic bands like Journey, Bon Jovi, Styx, and more, the show is a non-stop celebration of the music that defined a generation.

Director Bobby Checchia and EPAC's talented cast and crew have been tirelessly working to bring this high-energy production to life. From the elaborate sets to the dazzling costumes, every aspect of Rock of Ages has been meticulously crafted to immerse audiences in the sights and sounds of the 80's rock scene.

"Rock of Ages is more than just a musical-it's an experience," said Bobby Checchia. "It's a celebration of nostalgia, love, and the power of rock 'n' roll to unite us all. I hope that audiences will leave the theater feeling uplifted, inspired, and ready to rock out long after the final curtain call."

EPAC's production of Rock of Ages promises to be a night to remember, filled with laughs, love, and of course, rock 'n' roll. Whether you're a die-hard fan of 80s music or simply looking for a fun night out, this show has something for everyone.

Tickets

Rock of Ages will run from March 14th to March 30th at the Sheradin Bigler Theater. Wednesday and Thursday performances begin at 7:30 PM, and Friday and Saturday performances begin at 8:00 PM. Saturday, March 30th will have a 2:00 PM matinee. Opening Night is a special 80's Night, where we invite our audiences to come dressed in their 80's best and rock out with this incredible cast.

Rock of Ages' Pay-What-You-Can Community Night will be held Friday, March 15th. Tickets are available for purchase online at epactheatre.org or by calling the box office at 717-733-7966 ext. 1. Don't miss your chance to experience the ultimate rock 'n' roll party - get your tickets now!