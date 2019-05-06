Emmy-Award Writer Presents New Play Staged Reading

Emmy Award-Winning writer, Christopher Canaan (Camerena: Drug Wars, Cries Unheard, Robinson Crusoe, The House On Turk Street, Walker Texas Ranger) will present a world premiere staged reading of his new play, "Sprinkles & Glaze." The play revolves around two young people from New Hope-Solebury High who meet and fall in love at the Dunkin' Donuts on Main Street. Sprinkles & Glaze beautifully follows dreams, hopes and aspirations - as well as the lead's joys and sorrows. The play is influenced by such classics as "Our Town," "The Fantasticks," "Love Letters," and "The Notebook." This staged reading features Deborah Peckman and Righteous Jolly and is directed by Claudia Perry.

Don MacLeod of Paramount Studios writes: This is a uniquely beautiful piece that I think people are craving at this time. A deep need for a time when things were complex yet simple enough that you could sustain a hope that they would turn out the way you wanted. It is probably why a huge percentage of people spend the holidays watching "It's a Wonderful Life".

I know that it is the kind of show that audiences will leave and not be unable to stop talking about because it will hit home on so many levels. It will remind some of their own lives, beliefs and experiences. It will challenge them to move forward on things that they can, because it is the things you don't do that you regret more than those things you do. Or it will give them peace that they have found a taste of what Ed and Sue had... and are grateful.

Performances are at the New Hope-Solebury School, 182 Bridge Street, New Hope on May 25 at 7:30 and May 26 at 2:30. Tickets are available at the door: $15 general admission and $10 for students.





