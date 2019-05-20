EPAC Presents THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT

Ephrata Performing Arts Center presents the Tony Award-nominated play, Stephen Adly Guirgis' THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT, June 6-15, 2019.

Imagine if Neil Simon had written a tart romantic comedy about the denizens of Hell's kitchen laced with enough profanity to make a sailor blush, that would be THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT. This show spins profanity into an art form. THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT is a play by Stephen Adly Guirgis that dives far deeper into discussions on morality than its title implies. Jackie is fresh out of prison for drug dealing and happy to be home with his cocaine-loving girlfriend Veronica. But their conjugal reunion is cut short when Jackie finds a hat in the bedroom that sure ain't his! He turns to his drug and parole officer Ralph for guidance...before buying a gun to hunt the "motherf**ker with the hat" that screwed his girlfriend.

This show contains an abundance of adult language and is recommended for ADULTS only.

THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT's cast includes Irving Gonzalez, Andi Jo Hill, Jeremy Patterson, Helene Reeser, and Julian Ruiz. The production is directed by Bob Checchia and Edward Fernandez, featuring costume design by Carolyn Smith, scenic design by Doug Frawley, lighting design by Michael Wiltraut, fight choreography by Preston Cuer, and stage management by J.P. Welliver.

THE MOTHERF**KER WITH THE HAT is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.

For tickets and more information, please visit www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com, or call the box office at (717) 733-7966 x 1.





