EPAC Is Now Casting All Roles For SOMETHING ROTTEN! And Monty In GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE

Ephrata Performing Arts Center will be accepting video audition submissions for the upcoming production of SOMETHING ROTTEN! (Performances: May 6 - 22) as well as the role of Montague "Monty" Navarro in A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER (Performances: October 7 - 23).

Both productions are directed by Edward R. Fernandez, with choreography by Kristin Pontz and music direction by Scott Piergrossi.

Submissions must be received by February 7. EPAC is asking that actors only audition with the materials provided on the website. https://www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com/auditions/ Callbacks will be held February 10-14 by invitation and appointment only.

EPAC takes COVID-19 very seriously. Please see their website for more information on our safety protocols at https://www.ephrataperformingartscenter.com/covid-19-protocol/