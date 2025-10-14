Dr. Neil DeGrasse Tyson To Return To Hershey Theatre In March With COSMIC COLLISIONS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Renowned astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson's “Cosmic Collisions” is coming to Hershey Theatre on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

“Cosmic Collisions” Show Description:

All the things that go bump in the night (and in the day). And yes, the universe wants to kill you: On occasion, these collisions – asteroid & comet impacts on Earth – render life extinct. Learn why and how this happens, and what we are doing about it.

About Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson:

Neil deGrasse Tyson was born and raised in New York City, where he attended public schools until graduating from the Bronx High School of Science. Tyson went on to earn his BA in Physics from Harvard and his PhD in Astrophysics from Columbia.

Tyson is the recipient of twenty-one honorary doctorates and the NASA Distinguished Public Service Medal, the highest award given by NASA to a non-government citizen. His contributions to the public appreciation of the cosmos have been recognized by the International Astronomical Union in their official naming of asteroid “13123 Tyson.”

He served as Executive Science Editor, on-camera host and narrator for “Cosmos: A SpaceTime Odyssey,” the 21st-century continuation of Carl Sagan's landmark television series. “Cosmos” won four Emmy Awards, a Peabody Award, two Critics' Choice awards, as well as a dozen other industry recognitions. He is the fifth head of the world-renowned Hayden Planetarium in New York City, as well as a research associate of the Department of Astrophysics at the American Museum of Natural History.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.NeildeGrasseTyson.com.