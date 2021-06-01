Doylestown County Theater Plans to Reopen This Month

On June 1st, Doylestown County Theater will announce its June plans for films, showtimes, and health and safety policies.

On June 4, the theater will reopen its doors for tours and open house tours. Then, on June 11, they will begin showing films again. This is unofficial and subject to change.

Details on construction progress, as well as on film release dates and public health procedures seem to be changing on a daily basis. Make sure that you are on the theater's email list, and that you check back on their and on social media for the latest updates.

Initially, when the theater does start showing movies, they plan to offer two shows a day on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The schedule will then slowly expand. They hope to be on a full seven-day schedule sometime in July.

The theater expects to show a lot of classics, lively arts, films released during theater closure, as well as interesting new features during its first few weeks. As time goes on, there will be more new films released by distributors.

The theater will follow recommended precautions as presented by the CDC, State, and local health departments, as well as by the CinemaSafe protocols developed specifically for movie theaters.

These procedures will address seating capacity, ticketing and concession sales, social distancing, masks, cleaning, air circulation, and other important aspects of operating a movie theater. When we first reopen, our procedures may require limited seating, masks, and social distancing.

Learn more at https://countytheater.org/reopening.