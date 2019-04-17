Downtown Hershey Presents Art Show & Culturefest On Saturday, May 18

The 2019 Art Show & Culturefest presented by Bryn Mawr Trust will be held on Saturday, May 18 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in ChocolateTown Square Park and the streets of Downtown Hershey.

This juried art show and outdoor festival features the work of fine artisans, great live music, performances, craft beer and wine, and delicious food that celebrates different cultures.

This family-friendly event will also include children's activities and interactive programming for all ages that highlights a variety of cultures. Live entertainment will be featured throughout the day and will include a mix of music, dance and other engaging performances.

The Art Show & Culturefest is a springtime celebration that complements Downtown Hershey's unique mix of businesses. Event goers are encouraged to take this opportunity to also visit local restaurants and retailers.

Bryn Mawr Trust (BMT) is pleased to be the exclusive presenting sponsor for the Art Show & Culturefest. Our partnership is a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate and support the arts, small businesses and residents within the community, says Lisa Piergallini, Senior Vice President and Wealth Director of the BMT Hershey office which opened in 2011.

The event is free of charge and open to the public. Event information, including participating artists and food vendors, as well as the entertainment schedule and parking information, will be available at DowntownHershey.com.

Downtown Hershey Association is always looking for new vendors to create a more versatile experience for our attendees, and application materials are now available. Art and food vendor applications will be accepted until 5/1/19 or until the event is full. For more information, vendor application materials, and event updates are available at DowntownHershey.com.





