Dance Like You're In HAMILTON Through Bucks County Playhouse Virtual Programs

Children, teens and adults are invited to explore new skills and tap into hidden (and not so hidden) talents through Bucks County Playhouse's Virtual Education Programs. Some of the classes being offered in the upcoming Winter 2021 Season include Acting for Adults, Broadway Dance Workshops: Hamilton Series, Yes, And... Improv, Acting Foundations and Monologue Prep for Teens and more.

"There is so much more growth potential than people realize as we all spend more time at home this winter," said Michaela Murphy, Director of Education at Bucks County Playhouse. "Whether you're just beginning a career, or a professional wanting to continue to learn, or just looking for a bit of fun, there are many options to explore." Alexander Fraser, Producing Director of Bucks County Playhouse, adds, "We've got a great line-up of classes for this winter, and look forward to offer reaching a wider audience thanks to new opportunities in virtual experiences."

Classes offered include the fun-filled Broadway Dance Workshops: Hamilton Series, offering the chance to learn original choreography from the smash hit musical, Hamilton; Yes, And... Improv teaching the building blocks of improv including creating characters, establishing relationships, and exploring scenework; and Short Form Wow: Create a Fantastic Video giving students the confidence and know-how to create short funny videos.

Additional classes include Acting for Adults that teaches the basic techniques towards reaching truthful behavior in acting; Writing and Performing Your Solo Show, giving the tools to create an hour-long solo show and Acting Foundations and Monologue Preparation for Teens in which Mason Reeves ("Kristoff" in the First National Tour of Frozen) will work with teens on the foundations of acting technique and help young actors develop the tools needed to approach any material put in front of them.

Broadway dance classes and improv may be taken individually or in a package. Other classes run up to eight weeks and begin in January of 2021. Costs vary depending on the class. Returning students can receive a 20% discount for referrals and there is a sibling discount of 20%. To receive a discount, please inquire prior to registration. For more information on the classes and to register, please visit www.bcptheater.org/education or contact Michaela Murphy at info@bcptheater.org.