DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE to be Presented at Millbrook Playhouse

The Board of Directors, Artistic Director David Leidholdt, and General Manager David Gritzner have announced the Millbrook premiere of Dear Jack, Dear Louise by Ken Ludwig opening on June 17, 2022 in the Poorman Cabaret.



Dear Jack, Dear Louise tells the joyous, heartwarming story of Ludwig's parents' courtship during World War II. When two strangers meet by letter during the war, a love story begins. U.S. Army Captain Jack Ludwig, a military doctor, stationed in Oregon, begins writing to Louise Rabiner, an aspiring actress, and dancer in New York City, hoping to meet her someday if the war will allow. But as the war continues, it threatens to end their relationship before it even starts.



Two-time Olivier Award-winning playwright Ludwig has landed six shows on Broadway and seven in London's West End. Millbrook Playhouse previously produced Ludwig's Lend Me a Tenor, Baskerville, Fox on the Fairway, and Comedy of Tenors.



Returning to the Playhouse is director Amanda Coffin to guide the production. Amanda's previous Milbrook credits include 2018's Savannah Sipping Society and 2019's Gaslight.



Dear Jack, Dear Louise stars Melody Ladd as Louise and Thane Madsen as Jack. The production team includes Set Design by Valeriya Nedviga, Costume Design by Bonnie Hall, Lighting and Sound Design by Amanda Coffin, and Props Design by David Singleton. The Production Stage Manager is Elizabeth (Bizzy) Miner, and the Stage Management intern is Joseph Peachey.



Tickets are on sale now! You can purchase at the box office Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm or by phone (570-748-8083) and online at www.millbrookplayhouse.org. Adult tickets are $27.50, Senior and Veteran/ Military tickets are $23.50, Student (13- College) tickets are $18.25, and Youth (12 and under) tickets are $12.50.

Season Flex Passes are now available. There are several Flex Pass options this year, depending on the number of shows you would like to see! A four-show package is $100-$105, which is a 5% discount if one were to buy tickets separately. An eight-show package is $166, which is a 25% discount! Don't forget that ticket exchanges are available 24 hours before the show and cost $5.00, but Flex Package holders get them free!