Cumberland Valley School Of Music To Host Annual Gala Showcase Concert Virtually

The concert takes place on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM.

Cumberland Valley School of Music will host its 31st Annual Gala Showcase Concert via live stream from Thomson Hall Alumnae Chapel on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM. This annual concert will feature musical selections from students and staff that follow this years theme "Connections."

In March, when the National shutdown began, CVSM quickly made the transition to offering virtual lessons to students. They have since offered 3 virtual recitals and their annual marathon recital, Performathon, was held virtually as well. "I am excited for this opportunity to bring our annual Gala Showcase Concert to everyone's living room," said CVSM Executive Director, Heather McEndree. "We have amazing performers to entertain our community."

Performers will include 2020 First Place Merit Scholarship Award Winners Kayla Shim (Flute), and Zakary Reynolds (Piano & Voice), Second Place Piano Winner, Lauren Swain, as well as CVSM Instructors Michael Cameron, Tresa Day, Kevin Gorman, Tracy Thomas, Michael Quinlivan and Joel Newman.

Tickets can be purchased at www.cvsmusic.org by clicking the "Events" tab. Ticket prices are per household and range from $10 to a $50 Patron ticket. Patron tickets include a "Swag Bag" of CVSM Merchandise and snacks and recognition in the event program. A link to the live-streamed event will be emailed to purchasers closer to the event. In addition, the annual Ad Book is now virtual with direct links to each company on their ad. Link to the digital Ad Book will be on the CVSM home page.

