Comedian And Actor Jo Koy To Perform At Hershey Theatre In April

Comedian Jo Koy today announced new dates for the spring leg of his “JO KOY: JUST BEING KOY TOUR,” including a show at Hershey Theatre on Thursday, April 23, 2026, at 8 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 16, 2026, at 9 a.m.

Hailed as one of today's premier stand-up comedians, Jo Koy has come a long way from his modest beginnings of performing in a Las Vegas coffeehouse. Koy's uniquely relatable comedy pulls inspiration from his colorful family, translating into sold-out arenas around the world.

The comedian continues to be one of the top 10 grossing stand-up comedians each year, according to Pollstar and Billboard, consistently selling out some of the most prestigious venues around the world.

Koy's recent projects include starring in the 2022 Universal Pictures comedy “Easter Sunday,” appearing in Disney's “Haunted Mansion” and voicing characters in Netflix's animated films “Monkey King” and “Leo.”

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.JoKoy.com.