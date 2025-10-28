Chris Davis’ ONE-MAN NUTCRACKER Returns to Philadelphia for the 2025 Holiday Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Philadelphia’s acclaimed non-traditional holiday favorite One-Man Nutcracker will return for the 2025 holiday season, running December 9 through January 5 at The Proscenium Theatre at The Drake. Written and performed by Chris Davis, the award-winning solo show offers a playful and deeply imaginative reimagining of the holiday classic.

This year marks the production’s largest staging to date, featuring more performances and a move to a larger venue to meet growing audience demand. Directed by MK Tuomanen with choreography by Campbell Tosney, Davis performs every role—from Marie and Fritz to the Sugar Plum Fairy and Drosselmeyer—in a 60-minute whirlwind of humor, dance, and storytelling.

“One-Man Nutcracker is a celebration of the magic that theater can offer as we explore this timeless story about radical change,” said Davis.

ABOUT THE PRODUCTION

Drawing from E.T.A. Hoffman’s original tale and Tchaikovsky’s iconic ballet, Davis’ adaptation dives into both the whimsy and the strangeness of The Nutcracker to examine its deeper themes of transformation. Since premiering in 2019, the show has become a staple of Philadelphia’s holiday season, praised for its blend of comedy, movement, and emotional resonance.

Suitable for audiences ages seven and up, One-Man Nutcracker has been described as an inventive, family-friendly tradition that invites newcomers and returning fans alike to rediscover the holiday classic through a fresh lens.

SPECIAL EVENT

One Man Dancing, Two Men Talking

Saturday, December 20 at 1:00 p.m.

A special post-show conversation with Dr. Jason Karlawish, a University of Pennsylvania physician, researcher, and author, will explore the connection between movement, memory, and meaning. The discussion will examine how dance can awaken memory and create new shared experiences through storytelling and physical expression.