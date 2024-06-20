Charlie Berens Comes to the Appell Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Charlie Berens announced that after 45 shows across 32 cities, he is extending his “Good Old Fashioned Tour” through 2025, due to popular demand, and he is coming to downtown York to play in the historic Strand Theatre on Oct 24 for one night only! Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10am, and Appell Center Members can buy now.

The comedian, TV host, New York Times Best Selling author and Emmy-winning journalist is best known for creating Midwest-focused comedy videos like his popular series “The Manitowoc Minute” and the hilarious podcasts, “Cripescast” and “Bellied Up.”

In 2023, he released his debut comedy special, “Midwest Goodbye,” and launched his very own brandy, Berens Old Fashioned Brandy, which is in stores now. In 2021, he published the New York Times Best Seller, “The Midwest Survival Guide,” which is in development for series at ABC. In 2020, he paired up with “Horseshoes & Hand Grenades” lead singer Adam Greuel to release the music/comedy album “Unthawed,” which hit #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart. The duo followed that up with “Dive Bar Dinner” in 2023, which also landed on the Billboard charts.

Berens has amassed over 9 million followers across his various social media channels and has toured the United States selling out venues within minutes. Don’t miss this opportunity to see the Midwest’s favorite comedian, Charlie Berens, live on tour!

Tickets for CHARLIE BERENS in the Strand Theatre—one night only Oct 24—are on sale Friday, June 21 by calling 717-846-1111, online at appellcenter.org, or at the Appell Center Box Office at 50 N. George Street in York, PA.

For more information, visit the Appell Center, https://www.charlieberens.com/tour and follow Charlie on social media at Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

