Carpenters' Christmas Will Come to UDPAC

One of the most successful recording acts of all time will be celebrated in a Christmas spectacular at Upper Darby Performing Arts Center (UDPAC) on Sunday, December 1. Merry Christmas Darling: Carpenters' Christmas, a tribute show starring Michelle Berting Brett, takes the stage for a one-day-only engagement at 3:00 p.m.

The Carpenters released two classic Christmas albums and their holiday music is a favorite every year. Merry Christmas Darling re-creates the Carpenters' sound and Berting Brett shares stories from those who knew Karen and Richard personally. Audiences delight in singing along to the Carpenters' classic and all their Christmas favorites.

The Upper Darby Performing Arts Center is the most active venue of its kind in Delaware County, entertaining more than 60,000 patrons each year with a variety of shows ranging from nationally known artists, regional orchestras and ballet, holiday spectaculars and the award-winning Summer Stage program, which enters its 45th season in 2020. It is conveniently located in Drexel Hill, minutes from the Main Line, Blue Route and Center City.

Tickets for Merry Christmas Darling: Carpenters' Christmas are priced from $40-$45 and may be purchased online at www.udpac.org or by calling the box office at 610.622.1189.

The Upper Darby Performing Arts Center and Upper Darby Summer Stage are jointly sponsored by the Upper Darby School District Board of Directors and Upper Darby Township Mayor and Council through the Department of Recreation and Leisure Services. It is a Best of the Main Line honoree and a recipient of the Barrymore Award for Lifetime Achievement.





