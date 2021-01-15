Bucks County Playhouse Presents MY RISE TO THE MIDDLE

Comedian Brad Zimmerman, who served up some tasty comedy in his one-man show, "My Son the Waiter" in 2017, returns to Bucks County Playhouse for two performances, January 22 and 23 at 8 pm, of an all-new one-man comedy, "My Rise to the Middle." The performances will be held on the Playhouse stage for an extremely limited, socially distanced audience. Zimmerman appears at the Playhouse as part of the Visiting Artists Series.

Written and performed by Zimmerman, "My Rise to the Middle" explores a man's lifetime struggle to make it as an actor in New York City. In the tradition of his Off-Broadway sensation, "My Son The Waiter, A Jewish Tragedy", Zimmerman's comedic stories of his childhood, looooong tenure as a waiter, meddling mother and a misbegotten love life all shed light on how a career breakthrough in his late 50s led to a successful career in comedy which included a long tenure as the opening act for Joan Rivers and George Carlin. "My Rise to the Middle" is a very funny, poignant and easily identifiable story that will inspire as much as it entertains.

Bucks County Playhouse has developed rigorous safety protocols to protect those working backstage and front-of-house, including virus testing, mask requirements for all those inside the Playhouse, frequent cleaning, Merv 15-rated HVAC filters, and restricted access backstage. A list of protocols can be found on the Playhouse website.

Tickets are $45 each. For full details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, or call 215-862-2121.