Brit Floyd, Pink Floyd Tribute Band, To Bring New Production To Hershey Theatre in March

Brit Floyd, "The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show," is coming to Hershey Theatre on Sunday, March 13, 2022, with a brand new production.

Tickets are available online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.Ticketmaster.com.

Brit Floyd, "The World's Greatest Pink Floyd Show," will perform at Hershey Theatre, highlighting songs from Pink Floyd albums "The Wall," "The Dark Side of the Moon," "Wish You Were Here," "Animals" and "The Division Bell." The show will also feature a show-stopping 23-minute performance of the iconic era-defining song "Echoes," from the breakthrough 1971 album "Meddle."

Having performed over 1,000 shows since launching in Liverpool, England, including seven shows in Hershey, Pa., Brit Floyd has circled the world with sold-out tours across Europe, North America, South America and the Middle East, and concerts at some of the world's greatest venues. The Brit Floyd show has become a phenomenon widely regarded as the world's greatest rock tribute show, faithfully recreating the scale and pomp of the final 1994 Pink Floyd tour. The show is complete with a stunning multi-million dollar light show, iconic circle screen, lasers, inflatables and theatrics.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.BritFloyd.com.



