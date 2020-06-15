Bob Egan Launches Virtual Piano Bar Every Wednesday & Sunday Night

Bob Egan is everyone's favorite piano-playing host. Hailing from New Hope, PA and Asbury Park, NJ, he is an entertainer, pianist, impresario, teacher and owner of an entertainment agency. Since 1977, Egan has entertained literally every single day of the year. But when the Pandemic began, it was the first time he had no work. He said, "I have worked every day since I was a Junior in High School. The first six weeks of this was a real shock to me." So, when his longtime friend Jon Richardson created Virtual Piano Bar, it took a few weeks for Jon to convince him, but finally Bob decided to give it a try.

Bob has brought back his very popular piano bar, but online. Every Wednesday and Sunday at 8 p.m., Bob Egan's Virtual Piano Bar is here for everyone to enjoy. To watch, visit www.facebook.com/onlinepianobar.

Bob's piano bar attracts his regulars who would frequent clubs and restaurants in Bucks County, Philly, North Jersey and the shore areas of Asbury Park and Atlantic City. It attracts a whole new audience as well. He has always been like a magnet, with swarms of guests hanging around the piano or joining him in song as he accompanies them. A man who never needed to practice because he performed daily, as much as four to eight hours each day, when the Pandemic began, he had to figure out how to maintain his piano skills and continue his intimate contact with audiences. The virtual piano bar was the perfect answer. In addition, it brings in a little, and most appreciated, income. But, it's the comments on facebook that are his greatest personal reward. Comments like, "Seeing you and hearing your music is the best medicine" from Eileen S or this one from Jeanne J, "For once, for over an hour - I forget about everything else, about all my troubles and I feel incredibly happy, thanks to your show!"

And, by streaming, he's able to bring back people he hasn't seen in as much as 30 years, like singers who have moved away. For example, he has invited back Leslie who moved to Oklahoma City and John who now lives in Puerto Vallarta. In addition, Bob and his creative partner/singer/producer of this virtual piano bar, Michael Traupman, have inspired other talented performers like their dear friend and popular singer/bandleader, Eddie Bruce. Eddie now has his own Friday night club "gig" virtually on facebook.

Eddie Bruce, a Philadelphia resident, is most appreciative of this opportunity. He said, "Bob truly inspired me to do this. We were both in the doldrums six weeks into the quarantine. When I saw his Virtual Piano Bar, I thought, 'Wow! This is very cool.' Then, I realized I could do it, too."

For Bob and Eddie, the response is excellent, a bit overwhelming, and they both feel very engaged with many people who watch. Eddie continued, "I'm amazed at the connection people are making to the show. I've never done this before, but it reminds me of my days being a host on television and on radio."

A great advantage of these virtual performances is reaching more people than a club could hold. Plus, it's a chance to expand their following - easily. Eddie Bruce is on every Friday night at 8 p.m. and some shows are themed, like his show about the Tonys - not the award, Tony Bennett and Tony Newley! Egan is using themes, too. A recent show focused on the music of Burt Bachrach.

Egan added, "The goal for me is to focus on the positives as much as possible. And, being able to share that with so many people is truly a joy."

For more information, visit www.bobeganentertainment.com.

