BWW Review: THE MAD ONES at Open Stage

Anyone who has found themselves facing a crossroads, who has experienced a loss that leaves a hole in their hearts, who has struggled to say aloud what they want in life, will find moments that resonate in the musical The Mad Ones. The Mad Ones, by Kait Kerrigan and Bree Lowdermilk, first opened off-Broadway in 2017. It is the story of 18-year-old Samantha Brown, and it explores themes of friendship and loss, young love, the burden of others' expectations, the longing to experience freedom, and the need to remember. As the story moves through Sam's memories, the audience is taken on an emotional journey filled with love, humor, guilt, fear, and hope. This relatable musical, directed by Stuart Landon, with music direction by Nicholas Werner, comes to Harrisburg at Open Stage February 12-March 12.

The minimal set, along with the use of smoke and well-designed lighting, highlights the feeling of being inside Sam's memories. The entire cast performs the challenging music with tight harmonies incredibly well. This production features Nik Olson as Adam, Sam's boyfriend; Rachel Landon as Beverly, Sam's mother; Carly Lafferty as Sam; and Maggie Haynes as Kelly, Sam's best friend. Olson is adorable in his role as Adam, infusing the role with a guileless aw-shucks nature that is simply endearing. His smooth, clear singing tone is showcased beautifully in "Run Away with Me". Landon's portrayal of Beverly is flawless. In the beginning of the show, her posture and facial expressions exude the self-confidence and ambitions of a highly intelligent woman at the top of her field. As the story progresses, however, she allows us glimpses into Beverly's vulnerabilities-her frustrations and her fears for her daughter. Landon's performance on "Miles to Go" is heart-wrenching and beautiful.

Lafferty and Haynes create magic on stage as they take on the roles of two best friends. Their energy and emotion draw the audience into the story. Lafferty's sweet voice and countenance are well-suited to the role of Sam, the risk-averse, cautious, quiet valedictorian. In contrast, Haynes, with her power-house vocals, portrays Kelly as bold and daring, with a playful smirk and twinkle in her eyes. These actors create an intense, intimate, emotional experience for the audience. "Freedom", "The Mad Ones", and "Go Tonight" are songs that stick with the audience long after the show ends because of the talented vocals and expressive performances from Lafferty and Haynes.

This production of The Mad Ones is full of heart, reminding us all that those who leave us live on in our memories and in the way in which we honor them in our lives. The performance from the cast and crew at Open Stage works its way into the hearts and minds of the audience. To experience this intense, well-performed production, visit https://www.openstagehbg.com/show/the-mad-ones.