BWW Review: THE ADVENTURES OF LITTLE RED RIDING HOOD at Gamut Theatre Group

The story of Little Red Riding Hood is one that many are familiar with from a young age. As Gamut Theatre's dramaturge Kim Greenawalt notes, "Little Red has adventured all over the world." Tales of children and wolves abound throughout various cultures, highlighting warnings about deception. The Adventures of Little Red Riding Hood adds a fun, new interpretation to these classic tales. It takes the stage at Gamut Theatre May 7-16. This original play was written by the theatre's executive director Melissa Nicholson and adapted by the show's director Erin Shellenberger.

The Adventures of Little Red Riding Hood, starring Alexis, Robert, and Rosie Campbell, is a pure delight. The show starts with one of the funniest and most creative opening scenes this reviewer has seen in a long time. Set in the family's living room, the Campbells each take on a variety of roles to tell the story of Little Red Riding Hood to the audience. With a wolf running for political office, a woodcutter who believes in planting new trees for every one he cuts down, a goat who encourages Little Red Riding Hood not to trust the wolf, and of course the sweet (though often impatient) Little Red Riding Hood, there is something in this show for everyone. The Campbell family has excellent comedic timing. The dialogue and song lyrics are hilarious, with jokes for all ages. While the entire show is wonderful, the song performances and the character of the goat really set this version of Little Red Riding Hood apart.

Gamut's in-person production of The Adventures of Little Red Riding Hood is the perfect family show.