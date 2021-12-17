BWW Review: JOY TO THE WORLD Brings Back Caroling

You've seen MIRACLE ON 34th STREET three times this season. You've seen A CHRISTMAS STORY twice. Even DIE HARD is getting a little stale. What's something fun for Christmas? Christmas carols. You, your friends, a tree, and fun. That's way better than streaming video, DVDs, and reruns.

And if you can't enjoy caroling at home, or you need that little bit extra, catch JOY TO THE WORLD at Servant Stage (upcoming performances at Lancaster County Christian School and then online). Directed and choreographed by Servant Stage musical director Wally Calderon, the production takes you into the area's biggest living room, with comfy chairs and a tree, for the cast and a delighted audience to sing all their favorite holiday songs.

Because the show's been traveling everywhere and performing in nursing homes on weeknights, it's double-cast, with six singers and a pianist on stage leading the glee and good cheer. This reviewer can only comment on the performers at the show she caught, which included a holiday-sparkly Joshua William Green both singing and tapping his way through the ever-popular "Winter Wonderland." Much of the first part of the hour was devoted to the music of America's favorite holiday tunesmith, Irving Berlin, a Jewish songwriter who gave America a big dose of Christmas spirit in the songs from his WHITE CHRISTMAS. The ensemble sang and danced through "I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm," a spirited women's team up on "Sisters," and a whole-house singalong of "White Christmas," while David Hewitt delivered a beautiful rendition of "Count Your Blessings."

Scott Williams at the piano brought a marvelous instrumental theme and variations on "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and then abandoned his instrument briefly to create a men's quartet for "Angels We Have Heard on High," which combined moments of men's choir with moments of barbershop harmony. Another men's highlight was Hewitt's "Mary Did You Know" with the rest of the trio as backup.

Women performing at that show were Carly Lafferty, Brittany Adair Bentzel, and Kayla Klase. The men's trio was Shaun Ressler, David Hewitt, and Joshua William Green. These may not be the performers the time you see it, as there are six other great performers who rotate throughout the productions.

If you're unable to catch it on stage you can catch the show, streaming, until January 2. Visit servantstage.org for information or to sign up for streaming feed.







