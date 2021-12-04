BWW Review: JACOB MARLEY'S A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Fulton Theatre

The Fulton Theater's mainstage production of Cinderella has much to compare and contrast with their current fourth floor production of Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol. Whereas, Cinderella has a cast of dozens, JMCC is a one man show. The former has beautiful and intricate sets, while the latter is set on a bare stage. You'll appreciate tons of flashy costumes on the first floor, while regular street clothes are worn on the fourth

Despite these significant differences in appearance and tone, Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol is a unique and highly entertaining night at the theater. The lion's share of the credit must be given to the show's star, Karl Hamilton. Hamilton is an expert storyteller with a great gift for voices and mannerisms. He bounces back and forth as Jacob Marley, Ebeneezer Scrooge, and several whimsical characters from the afterlife. My favorite is Bogle, a mischievous guide and the Dickensian equivalent to Clarence the Angel.

This show gives us the backstory of Scrooge's business partner and helps us understand who he was and why he tried to make Ebeneezer a better man. The story shifts gears effortlessly from crass humor to thoughtful drama to a few genuine scares along the way. The Fulton's crew does an excellent job with special lighting, sound effects, and a few sparse props to enhance the journey.

The show is broken up into two 50 minute acts. The second act could benefit from a little better pacing. A 90 minute performance without an intermission would probably be ideal for everyone except Hamilton, who rightfully deserves a breather after being on for so long.

Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol is an excellent alternative to all of the seasonal Nutcrackers and traditional takes on the tale. It will be especially valued for those who value substance over spectacle. Performances have been held over until December 30. Tickets and more info to be found here.