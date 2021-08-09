BWW Review: GRUMPY OLD MEN at Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre

An afternoon of great company, good food, and a cute funny show is a great combination. Grumpy Old Men is a fun comedy with a hysterical script that is perfectly suited for dinner theatre. Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre's 2020 production was unfortunately halted due to the pandemic and has now been brought back with many returning talented cast members.

Grumpy Old Men is a musical adapted from the 1993 motion picture and tells the story of two feuding neighbors, John Gustafson (Luther Chakurian) and Max Goldman (Rob Summers). After years of squabbling over everything, anything, and mostly nothing, they soon find themselves fighting over the new and attractive neighbor, Ariel (Miranda Jane), who just moved to town. The songs and script are very clever and with the right cast and comedic timing, this is a great show.

While there were a few missteps and some performers whose timing prevented a joke or two from landing properly, the Dutch Apple production was a fantastic afternoon of comedy. Chakurian's Gustafson was simply an unfortunate situation. Chakurian is a wonderful actor and singer who had great chemistry with his leading lady and whose comedic timing was near flawless. His portrayal of a grumpy old man, however, was neither grumpy nor old. Summers' Goldman was perfectly grumpy and believable, but the disconnect between the two could not be resolved. It was difficult to look past the fact that these two lifelong enemies were to have graduated from high school together when there was clearly a significant age difference.

Nearly stealing the show was Dale Given's portrayal of the mailman. His delivery and timing was so spot on, the audience knew that something funny was going to happen anytime he was on stage. Other notable performances include the shopkeeper (Timothe Bittle). Although also difficult to believe he was an old man, Bittle's acting was only outdone by his amazing singing voice. And of course, the leading lady (Miranda Jane) and her amazing presence as she slinks around the stage so embodied the role and invited the audience into her world.