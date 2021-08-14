BWW Review: DRIVING MISS DAISY at Oyster Mill Playhouse

The Pulitzer Prize winning play Driving Miss Daisy was written by Alfred Uhry and first premiered on stage in New York in 1987. Uhry wrote Driving Miss Daisy as part of his Atlanta Trilogy, which includes The Last Night of Ballyhoo and Parade. The trilogy highlights the lives of Jewish residents in Atlanta in the 1900s. Driving Miss Daisy, which tells the story of the relationship between Daisy Werthan, an older Jewish woman, and Hoke Coleburn, her African American chauffeur, was adapted for the screen in 1989. The iconic movie starred Jessica Tandy, Morgan Freeman, and Dan Aykroyd. Oyster Mill Playhouse brings this beloved story to life through August 21st.

Under the leadership of Director Aliza Bardfield and Assistant Director Caitlyn Davis, the cast of Driving Miss Daisy features Marcie Warner as Daisy Werthan, David Payne as Hoke Coleburn, and Jonathan Morgan as Boolie Werthan. The production was filmed by Ryan Dean Schoening and edited by Rosie Turner. The cinematography and video editing is extremely well done, using different angles, the camera work helps to create the feeling of a new scene. The use of old photos from the time period of the show in between scenes is a delightful addition to the production as well. The lighting, sound effects, and set are well designed, keeping the audience's attention on the characters and dialogue.

Boolie Werthan, Daisy's son, is played by Jonathan Morgan. The character serves to highlight many of the intricate emotions and thoughts revolving around the theme of race in the play. Morgan is delightful in this role, which requires a balanced delivery of sarcasm, good humor, and genuine emotion. Marcie Warner and David Payne take on the roles of Daisy Werthan and Hoke Coleburn. Their performances are mesmerizing, taking the audience on a journey through snapshots of their relationship over the course of a couple decades. Payne portrays Hoke as practical, easy-going, and patient, in contrast to Warner's high-strung, stubborn, and independent Daisy. There are so many beautiful and emotional moments in this play that are handled expertly by Warner and Payne. The final few scenes, in which Daisy's mental and physical health begins to decline, are particularly poignant. Warner and Payne approach these scenes with such grace and sincerity that audiences will be moved to tears.

Driving Miss Daisy is a remarkable show that reminds us of the work we still need to do, as a society, when it comes to how we treat those who are different from us, how we deal with aging, and how we navigate difficult relationships. In the hands of Oyster Mill's production team as well as the cast of Morgan, Payne, and Warner, this play becomes an intimate and highly meaningful experience. You do not want to miss this masterful production. Visit www.oystermill.com for tickets.