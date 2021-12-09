BWW Interview: Brett Devlin & Ben Galosi of LES MISERABLES-SCHOOL EDITION at EPAC

Broadway World is proud to present the following interview with two leads from EPAC's current school production of Les Miserables. Brett Devlin plays reformed criminal Jean Valjean and Ben Galosi plays his single-minded adversary, Javert.

Brett Devlin (Jean Valjean) is thrilled to be portraying Jean Valjean in Les Mis School Edition. He was last seen on the EPAC stage in My Fair Lady. Brett performs in the marching band at Ephrata High School and is looking forward tos Senior musical production. He cannot wait for friends and family to see this show and he'd like to thank the rest of the cast for the incredible experience.

Ben Galosi (Javert) is thrilled to be returning to the EPAC stage for their final show of the season. He was previously seen in EPAC's production of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time earlier this year. He is so grateful to be a part of a community that is dedicated to bringing theatre that matters to Central PA.



BWW: Although not specifically a Christmas show, Les Miserable deals with many of the themes associated with the holiday season including forgiveness, new beginnings, and the importance of family. What other big lessons can we learn from this classic story?

BD: I think a big takeaway that many who come to the show will leave with is the importance of cherishing loved ones. There are so many unique worldviews presented in Les Miserables and the ultimate bond between each one ends up being the impact of connection. There is a political bond formed between young students fighting to better the lives of the impoverished, a young romance with a dynamic twist, and an old story of jailer and jailbird. Through each lens it is revealed that love is not just a moment, but something eternal and ultimately, as the text suggests, "to see the face of god".

BG: It is remarkable how many of the themes and social criticisms embedded in Victor Hugo's 19th century narrative are still just as relevant and pressing for a modern audience as they were at the time that the novel was published. By far the most pressing focus of the classic story is the unjustness and cruelty of a class based society. Les Misérables highlights the severe polarization between the upper and lower class in 19th century France, and the endless, exhausting struggle of the lower class to escape the cycle of poverty and dehumanization that they are trapped in.

The narrative explores the struggles of labor workers, the flawed criminal justice system, and the abusive treatment of women in society. This historical depiction and these socioeconomic themes remain unfortunately timeless. What is incredibly interesting about this production of the iconic musical is that it allows this story and these themes to be presented by voices that are too often silenced, the youth. In the show, the final words sung by the company are, "It is the future that we bring when tomorrow comes".

By having an entire cast of students bringing this tale to the stage and portraying this message, there is a special emphasis put on the importance of looking forward, and focusing on building a future that is more inclusive, just, and equitable towards all people. For the rest of the month, the leaders of tomorrow will be taking the EPAC stage and will be not only reflecting on this extremely relevant historical tale, but asking the community to think about what we can do as a society to build a better future for our youth.

BWW: Both Valjean and Javert are complex, multidimensional characters. How did you approach your role to explore the different nuances of their personality?

BD: Coming into the production I was extremely intimidated by the extraordinary nature of Valjean's character. It is his journey that essentially drives the show, and I wasn't sure if I could accurately capture that kind of legacy. I can now say I feel more connected with the character than ever, and I think anyone who comes to see the show will feel similarly. Valjean begins the show a self-sacrificing criminal, and after savior from a bishop he changes the course of his life.

This pairs with the duty he takes on in raising the shopworker Fantine's daughter, a reflection of his criminal efforts to save his sister's son before his imprisonment. Valjean's principle is selflessness. He acts not for his own welfare, but for the welfare of others on a mission by god. We have all felt selfish about our actions at some point, so the key to understanding Valjean was learning how one's will can be reshaped and how our own selfishness can give way to becoming a benefactor. I draw inspiration from the people in my life that I love and who I want to do right by.

BG: With every role I portray, my first step is always to find my personal "way in" for the character, establishing a common ground that I can build upon with honesty. For the brutally unmoving Javert, a relentless law enforcement official and the main "antagonist" of the play, this would seem difficult. But in truth, I was able to build my connection with him off of the aspects of the character that I found most captivating. I found a lot of interest in his obsession and desire to complete a goal, and ironically, I became obsessed with tracking the trajectory of his obsession throughout the story. In the first act of the narrative, Javert's obsession with the law drives him to swear upon a vow of completion.

In the second act, I get to explore not only the measures he would go to fulfill his promise, but the aftermath of the realization that the world of fundamental truths he has established in his mind has crashed in on him and failed. While the two characters are extremely different in motive, I was interestingly able to find exploration and connection to Javert through a role that I played earlier this year on the EPAC stage (Christopher Boone in The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time).

Spending time in Christopher's shoes allowed me to deeply understand a character who longs to find order in a world of chaos. Along with both characters having an emotionally driven passion for astronomy, this interconnected theme of "order versus chaos" in all of my projects, as well as my life, this year seems to be something that has really helped me understand the complexities of Javert.

BWW: What role is still at the top of your bucket list and why?

BD: I would kill to play Sweeney Todd. That's a show that resonates a lot with me I really admire its gothic themes and the sort of edge that it has. It also has some of the greatest music ever composed and I am even more sentimental towards it following the tragic passing of the great Stephen Sondheim. I did spotlight for the most recent production of that here at EPAC and it was just outstanding.

BG: I am such a Shakespeare lover, so I would literally play any of the great roles in his plays in a heartbeat, but most especially (even though I am far too young to take them on now) Brutus or Macbeth. Not only do I adore Julius Caesar and Macbeth textually and thematically, but their driving players are just so brilliantly complex. Flooded with intricate motives and microscopically complex internal struggles, portraying each of the roles would be such an interesting journey of exploration and discovery.

But until I am old enough for those journeys, taking on the youthful and passionate Romeo in Romeo and Juliet has always been a dream of mine, and would be an incredibly rewarding and emotionally thrilling experience as well.

BWW: What would you say to refute an audience member with low expectations who thinks this is "just a kids' show"?

BD: I think every single member of the cast does a phenomenal job at bringing the show to its fullest. The young performers really work to bring out the emotional aspects of the show, especially considering the relatively young age of the students who fought in the actual Paris uprising upon which the show is based. I know that my fellow cast members have worked so extremely hard to live up to the expectations that come with the hefty production, and I am sure audiences will be amazed by their performances.

BG: Like I said earlier, I think there is something incredibly powerful and impactful about the fact that this story is being delivered to the community by the leaders of tomorrow. With that being said, there is an incredible passion that is fueling the fire of this production that you won't see anywhere else quite like this. There is a deep urgency and immediacy to the words that we speak that sets the stage for some really powerful performances and moments. The intimacy of the space paired with the explosive power of this passionate cast undoubtedly make for an unforgettable evening of live theatre.