BABY SHARK LIVE! Comes to Hershey

Baby Shark Live! is coming to Hershey Theatre on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 6 p.m.

Tickets are available at Hershey Theatre Box Office or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.

Pinkfong and Round Room Live are proud to announce that Baby Shark Live!, the brand new, fully immersive concert experience, will continue to make a splash across North America and play over 90 cities this Spring. The hit show will swim to new markets including Hershey, Pa.

"We're thrilled to bring Baby Shark Live! to so many new markets across North America," says Stephen Shaw, the tour's producer and co-president of Round Room Live. "This is a cultural phenomenon and we are very pleased how families have responded to Baby Shark live on stage."

The live show is based on Pinkfong's viral earworm and global dance phenomenon, "Baby Shark." Fans of all ages will delight as Baby Shark joins up with his friend Pinkfong to take an adventure into the sea, singing and dancing through new and classic songs including "Five Little Monkeys," "Wheels on the Bus," "Jungle Boogie," "Monkey Banana Dance" and of course, "Baby Shark!"

"Baby Shark," Pinkfong's global hit song about a family of sharks, has climbed the charts and connected with fans around the globe. After entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32, the song has had a 17-week streak in the Top 50 while topping the Kids Digital Song Sales Chart. The "Baby Shark" Dance video has over 4 billion views, making it the fifth most viewed video in the history of YouTube.

For more information, please visit either www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.BabySharkLive.com.





