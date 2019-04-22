Alice Ripley Will Visit Lancaster

Lancaster City continues to attract new levels of exciting talent and cultural energy. On June 1 and 2, our city welcomes Alice Ripley, Tony Award-winning Broadway legend, known best for her leading role in Next To Normal. The multi-talented star has also appeared in Sunset Boulevard, Tommy, Side Show, and The Rocky Horror Show.

Ms. Ripley is appearing at Prima's new theatre in support of their artistic and NextGen initiatives. June 1 features a reception, live auction, and concert featuring Ripley. Her concert called "Ripley Prescription" shares both funny and poignant stories of how music and theatre heal our hearts. Expect to hear many of your favorite songs from her Broadway past. The night features Alice Ripley on vocals and drums and Brad Simmons on vocals and piano.

The concert will also honor Carol Rae Culliton of the Gunterberg Charitable Foundation for her impact on Lancaster. Concert tickets include a 7pm reception with champagne, gourmet desserts, and a cash/credit bar. VIP tickets are available that include a 6:30pm stage door entry experience, including a Mix & Mingle with Alice Ripley. Tickets range from $100-$175.

Raffle tickets are currently available at primalancaster.org to win 1 of 3 prizes, which will be drawn at the concert event. Prizes include a full year of fine dining, a wheelbarrow of wine, and a private movie showing or special event at Prima. Winner need not be in attendance.

Prima will also host Ms. Ripley on June 2 as she presents a master class called "Ripley Mechanics." Pro- fessional and pre-professional performers are encouraged to attend as Ms. Ripley shares rudimentary methods, nuts and bolts exercises, and keen thought disciplines that are essential for successful perform- ing artists. Locals can also submit to be one of the 4-6 performers that Ripley will work with during the master class by emailing headshot, resume and a performance video clip to sara@primalancaster.org by May 6.

Sponsorship opportunities are available which include VIP concert tickets and admission for local youth to attend the master class. Details at primalancaster.org/benefit.





