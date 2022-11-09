A CHRISTMAS STORY Comes To York At The Belmont Theatre

The Belmont Theatre is proud to present the Christmas classic, A Christmas Story, The Musical. This holiday favorite filled with iconic laughs and extraordinary choreography will run December 2-4 and 8-11. Friday and Saturday show start at 7:30 p.m. Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m. An additional matinee was just added on December 10 at 3pm.

A Christmas Story, The Musical, which received rave reviews on its Broadway run and was nominated for a Tony Award, is based on the movie classic that runs round-the-clock on television every Christmas. Set in the 1940s in the fictional town of Hohman, Indiana, the musical follows 9-year-old Ralphie Parker and his quest for the Holy Grail of Christmas gifts-an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn with a similar echoing response, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. All the iconic scenes from the movie are there: Ralphie's friend, Flick, getting his tongue stuck to the flagpole; his brother, Randy, getting dressed in his snowsuit; the bullies, Farkus and Dill; the leg lamp award; the bunny suit; Christmas dinner; and many others. The musical includes numbers such as "Ralphie to the Rescue!", "A Major Award," "Sticky Situation," "Up on Santa's Lap," "Somewhere Hovering Over Indiana" and the inevitable "You'll Shoot Your Eye Out!" with a show stopping tap number.

The show is under the direction of the Theatre's Artistic Director, René Staub. Vocal Direction is by Rebecca Wolf and the the Choreographer is Sarah Logsdon. The cast is led by Ethan Beckman who Plays Ralphie Parker. Ethan is an 11 year old 6th grader who attends Dallastown Area Intermediate School. The Old Man is played by Matt Setzer, Lindy Keefe plays the role of Mother. Emmett Duncan portrays their other son, Randy Parker. Christopher Drinkut plays the iconic narrator and author of the story, Jean Shepard. Ralphie's teacher, (Miss) Shields, is played by Samantha Timothy. Playing Ralphie's friends are Adam Sweeney as Schwartz and Malakai Wolf as Flick. Ralphie's nemeses are played by Donovan Molloy as Skut Farkus and Elliot Duncan as Grover Dill. Evan TInsman will portray Santa Claus. Elizabeth Richey plays Mary Beth and Jayda Segal plays Esther Jane. Other school children include Oliver Cheek, Lorelei Drinkut, Amelia Fortunato, Amy Pendergast, Jack Pendergast , Alyssa Schreiner, McKenna Speed and Marlie Woofter. Technical dancers include Daniya Jackson, Tony Mercado, Donovan Molloy, Danielle Paredes, Grace Richey , Emma Rikas and McKenna Spangler. The Female Ensemble includes Emily Beckman, Carly Boyle, Astrid Galemore and Mia Winston. The Male Ensemble includes Matt Bahn, Brock Cheek, David Fortunato, Matthew Oyler, Jeff Tierno and Evan Tinsman. The Bumpus Hounds are played by Earl Falvey-Smith, a 10 year old Springer Spaniel and Wendell- Eugene Smith, a 2 year old English Cocker Spaniel.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.thebelmont.org or by calling 717-854-5715 weekdays. It is suggested to purchase tickets early since musicals normally sell out. The Belmont Theatre has installed an ionization system that kills viruses in the air, including Covid-19. Touch-less soap and paper towel dispensers were also added for a safe theater experience. The Belmont Theatre is located just off route 83 at 27 South Belmont Street in York, PA. There is convenient, free parking.



